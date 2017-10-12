Police trusted, need to communicate better, survey says

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck residents feel safe in their community, see traffic issues and disorderly conduct as the most-pressing problems and think Sauga-tuck-Douglas Police Department members treat people fairly, according to results of a city survey on police issues.

The surveys also showed police officers need to develop better relationships and communication with the community.

Saugatuck City Council members studied survey results at their Wednesday, Oct. 5, workshop and will continue analyzing responses before deciding their next steps.

In January, council hired Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., for $15,000 to research the appropriate level of police service needed in the city and the most cost-effective way to get it.

Results presented in June recommended options including the city creating its own department, using private security officers, negotiating a new agreement with Douglas, contracting for services with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, forming a regional police department and creating its own department of public safety.

Councilmen Barry Johnson, Bill Hess and Ken Trester then drew up a survey designed by the U.S. Justice Department Office of Community Oriented Policing Surveys. About 1,300 questionaires were distributed to residents and business owners, with 250 — 19 percent — returned. Respondents were mostly full-time residents, homeowners and age 50 or older.

“Overall, respondents rated community involvement more negatively than any of the other five components,” the city wrote about the surveys that divided questions into five areas — community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance and contact and satisfaction. Forty-five percent of respondents ranked the police department as “not at all/a little” in developing relationships with community members.

Sixty-one percent said the police “not at all/a little” communicate with community members; 55 percent chose “not at all/a little” if it was easy for community to provide input.

“Respondents clearly feel safe in their community,” the city noted in its synopsis of results: 97 percent feel safe during the day and 88 percent at night.

Fifty-one percent said “Traffic issues” were the greatest problem in the community; 50 percent disorderly conduct; 36 percent driving under the influence; 18 percent burglaries/theft; 16 percent drug abuse; 10 percent underage drinking; and 8 percent domestic violence.

Fifty-five percent said the police were “To a great extent/a lot” effective at preventing crime and 43 percent said the police were “To a great extent/a lot” effective at addressing “problems of real concern.”

Respondents said officers treat people fairly (68 percent said “To a great extent/a lot”), are respectful (71 percent said “To a great extent/a lot”) and are responsive to community concerns (56 percent said “To a great extent/a lot”). Sixty-six percent said they trust the police “To a great extent/a lot.”

For those who had interaction with the department, 71 percent ranked satisfaction “To a great extent/a lot” with 911 and non-emergency calls. Sixty-one percent ranked satisfaction as “To a great extent/a lot” for traffic issues.

The Saugatuck Douglas Police Department, formed in 1998, is run by the City of Douglas with a current budget of $1.28 million. This is the second year the budget topped $1 million. Saugatuck contributes $550,000 to the total budget, including money for extra officers for Oval Beach and downtown Sau-gatuck during the summer.