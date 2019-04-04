Pond going in near Pine Trail, Padnos lands

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Saugatuck Township resident and Realtor is building a pond and has 17 lot splits on 39.63 acres west of 66th Street and south of 135th Avenue.

Chad Van Horn, who lives with his family in a home adjacent to the land, July 27 last year bought parcels from the Allen Family Trust: 22.6 acres for $295,000 and 9.59 acres for $95,000, per Allegan County records.

The 304 NorthShore of Saugatuck/Padnos land lies north of 135th Avenue, across the street, but is not affiliated with the Van Horn project.

West of 66th Street lie Pine Trail Camps to the north and 26 acres donated by Paul McEnroe — a fifth-generation heir of the House family, which bought land along Holland Street north of Saugatuck more than 140 years ago, operating it as an orchard — in 2008 to the Land Conservancy of West Michigan for placement into a conservation easement.

Riverside Drive homes front the Kalamazoo River further to the west.

The lot splits are by right Van Horn’s R-1 Residential zoned parcels. Saugatuck Township granted the owner a pond permit Oct. 31 last year.

Van Horn, owner-broker for Beacon Sotheby’s International Realty in Holland, told The Commercial Record he and his wife had remodeled and were living in the house on the property, which they were cleaning up (there were contamination issues left from the old orchards on the land).

“We are adding a water feature to play in out back,” Van Horn said, adding he was not sure yet, if or when they might sell the lots along 66th Street.