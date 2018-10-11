Pot providers eye ex-carwash, antique store

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It didn’t take Douglas — which July 16 became the first and so far only one of the tri-communities to opt in on medical marijuana — long to find applicants.

It marked yellow squares Aug. 27 on city hall’s front lawn on which license applicants could place themselves, first-come-first served, to submit forms three days later. An overnight deluge, plus lack of 24/7-available public restrooms, caused Douglas to ease those strict standards somewhat.

Now the planning commission is set to weigh site plan applications for the city’s two available provisioning licenses Wednesday, Oct. 10 — too late for this week’s Commercial Record deadline. Both are in the C-2 General Commercial District.

They are from:

Wesley Lutz of Choice Labs, LLC, in retail space last occupied by a car wash at 435 Blue Star Hwy., and

DC Consulting Services, doing business as Lakeside Dispensary, in the former Olde Farm House Antiques store at 2918 Blue Star Hwy.

Choice Labs proposes to renovate the 2,302-square-foot former car wash building on 1.1 acres and provide 30 on-site parking spaces, 23 for customers and two for employees. The applicant estimates the project will cost $360,000.

Lakeside proposes no new construction on the existing 1,830-square-foot former antique store, which lies on a 41,818-square-foot lot, to which it would add 10 parking spots. The business expects to spend $85,000 on the project.

Michigan voters in 2008 passed a referendum allowing patients and registered caregivers to provide marijuana for specified medical purposes.

Specifics past that, and enforcement, were left to a haze of various, sometimes conflicting authorities and jurisdictions, not least being the federal government still considers marijuana an illegal controlled substance.

Nonetheless, close to 200,000 state residents are now legally using the substance for medical reasons including pain relief.

State lawmakers, with Gov. Rick Snyder’s blessing, enacted a three-bill package giving local governments the authority to regulate the location and number of medical marijuana provisioning centers.

Municipalities may opt in, out or take no action allowing such uses. They cede their authority to regulate with the latter.

Saugatuck City Council has voted to opt out of allowing such facilities. Saugatuck Township has deferred acting on proposals pending results of the Nov. 6 state referendum on recreational marijuana usage.

Douglas planners had options Wednesday to approve, reject, conditionally approve or table action for further discussion on both proposals before them now.