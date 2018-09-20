Home Around Town Pre-Halloween ‘Glow’ on go at Cook Park
Pre-Halloween ‘Glow’ on go at Cook Park
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Pre-Halloween ‘Glow’ on go at Cook Park

0
9-20 Glo dancers 6x-cr
now viewing

Pre-Halloween ‘Glow’ on go at Cook Park

9-20 LHR 2 bikers Schultz 6x-cr
now playing

Harvest ride hosts 400+, boosts Blue Star Trail

saugtwnsp
now playing

Fire leaders, township disagree over claims

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Free concert celebrates Saugatuck's 150 years

9-20 Boardwalk 6x-cr
now playing

Swing Bridge boardwalk made high and dry again

9-20 STFD spray 6x-cr
now playing

Fire open house offers learning, food, fun Oct. 7

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Video ban creates outpouring of support

NS of saug
now playing

DEQ slates NorthShore marina pipe hearing Oct. 1

9-20 Fall colors 6x-cr
now playing

Fond farewell a another golden summer ends

“Glow’s” on the go. The third annual pre-Halloween Glow in the Park will move from Douglas’ Beery Field to Saugatuck’s Cook Park Friday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Events will include Terrain-able rides for kids, a DJ and dance party, ultraviolet light face painters, glow-in-the dark merchandise, games, craft, food and drink. Even cotton candy will glow that night.

Glow founder/organizer Erin Wilkinson has enlisted support from the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association, Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and local sponsors to include Midnight Madness Sales in Saugatuck and throughout the night and afterglow parties at participating bars and restaurants.

The celebration continues Saturday, Oct. 27, across the bridge for the 20th annual Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults.

DJ Eddie Green will get the crowd hopping starting at 9 p.m. Costumed paraders will line up at 9:30 for the procession beginning at 10 p.m. The party will continue around town with costume contests at participating bars.

For more information, to help sponsor events or volunteer, visit DouglasHalloween.com.

Related Posts
9-20 LHR 2 bikers Schultz 6x-cr

Harvest ride hosts 400+, boosts Blue Star Trail

Publisher 0
saugtwnsp

Fire leaders, township disagree over claims

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Free concert celebrates Saugatuck’s 150 years

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video