Pre-Halloween ‘Glow’ on go at Cook Park

“Glow’s” on the go. The third annual pre-Halloween Glow in the Park will move from Douglas’ Beery Field to Saugatuck’s Cook Park Friday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Events will include Terrain-able rides for kids, a DJ and dance party, ultraviolet light face painters, glow-in-the dark merchandise, games, craft, food and drink. Even cotton candy will glow that night.

Glow founder/organizer Erin Wilkinson has enlisted support from the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association, Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and local sponsors to include Midnight Madness Sales in Saugatuck and throughout the night and afterglow parties at participating bars and restaurants.

The celebration continues Saturday, Oct. 27, across the bridge for the 20th annual Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults.

DJ Eddie Green will get the crowd hopping starting at 9 p.m. Costumed paraders will line up at 9:30 for the procession beginning at 10 p.m. The party will continue around town with costume contests at participating bars.

For more information, to help sponsor events or volunteer, visit DouglasHalloween.com.