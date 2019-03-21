Prepare to pay more at pump

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

When newly-elected Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 45-cent gas tax hike a couple weeks ago, many of her constituents were up in arms. Opposition came from all sides when Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey rolled out her plan to increase that state’s gas tax by 10 cents.

There’s a big difference. Alabama has some of the lowest gas prices in America; drivers routinely pay below $2 a gallon. Ivey’s 10-cent increase, which was quickly approved by the legislature, will put a dent but not gaping hole in most pocketbooks.

Forty-five cents, on the other hand, would offer a challenge to many budgets. If the legislature approves the increase, Michigan would have the highest gas tax of any state in America. We soon could be paying more than $3 and even $3.50 a gallon at the pump.

Why? you may ask. Whitmer and others elected to tell us what we need to claim the conditions of Michigan roads are pathetic, probably the worst in the nation. Therefore, in their opinion, we must address the problem by taxing drivers.

That is all well and good except for two points. First, it wasn’t long ago — three years — that voters overwhelmingly turned down a tax increase for road repair. Then, barely after the ink had dried on the ballot certification, Gov. Rick Snyder and the Michigan legislature approved an increase on motor vehicle fees and registrations, as well as earmarking money from the state income tax to raise $1.2 billion a year for road fixes.

I guess $1.2 billion a year isn’t enough in the eyes of the new Governor. Or at least that is her conclusion after a couple months in the hot seat.

While campaigning for election last fall, Whitmer had a different take. In a heated debate with Republican candidate Bill Schuette, she was asked about a 20-cent gas tax increase some said she was discussing. She called the assertions “nonsense” and “ridiculous.”

Little did we know at the time they were “nonsense” because she would propose more, not less.

The 45 cents, if passed by the legislature, would raise another $2 billion a year for road expenditures. Michigan motorists now pay 26.7 cents per gallon in state taxes. That is high compared to Alabama, where after their 10-cent increase will be paying 20 cents per gallon.

If Whitmer’s 45-cent increase is enacted, motorists would pay 71.7 cents per gallon in state taxes, or triple what they are paying now.

A gas tax of this magnitude would hasten the arrival of more electric-powered vehicles on Michigan roads. You already see the wave of the future on neighboring state roadways. Even I ‘ve joined the revolution, and the money I save puts a smile on my face every time I pass a gas station.

I suspect, or at least hope, Whitmer threw out the 45-cent figure for shock value. I assume she will settle on a number in the 20- to 30-cent range. And I suspect the legislature will vote to approve the lower number.

But the question lingers with me, and others who said “no” to more taxes, why can’t we utilize the $1.2 billion already budgeted by the previous administration to take care of our road problems?

I know Gov. Whitmer would say it isn’t enough. But isn’t that what politicians always say? It never seems to be enough.