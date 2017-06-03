Proposed Lake Michigan Development Site Draws Environmental Controversy

A stretch of property on the shore of Lake Michigan is sparking local controversy. Michigan Live reports that a 300-acre piece of land in the Saugatuck area, at the mouth of the Kalamazoo River, may be developed into a private marina and 40 home lots — a move that is concerning residents and conservationists alike.

The property once belonged to oil giant Aubrey McClendon, according to Michigan Live. Following McClendon’s death last year, North Shores of Saugatuck bought it for $4 million. North Shores of Saugatuck, which is registered to Jeff Padnos of the West Michigan recycling company, is partnering with development company Cottage Home to complete the project.

The construction of the marina and homes are concerning environmentalists who have worked to protect the sand dunes along Lake Michigan. Holland resident Laura Judge said in a statement to Michigan Live that she is worried about the project’s proximity to Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

“The fact that the marina basin that they’re proposing to build will go almost all the way over the state park boundary — for me it’s going to ruin the state park tranquility,” she said. “The picture I saw showed the houses would come very close to the south boundary of the state park. There’s big dunes there and if you’re hiking along the south party, you look out and you’ll be looking out at the south boat basin. There will be a lot of noise and boat fumes. I feel like it’s an infringement on the sanctity of the park.”

In a statement to Petoskey News-Review, David Swan of the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance said that developing this area could harm fish populations and damage wetlands. Many states have specific regulations in place to prevent this type of damage. Louisiana, for example, halts the commercial harvest of blue crabs for 30-day increments. In this case, conservationists are concerned that standard development plans would be doing harm even if they are in line with building codes.

“We have real hydrological concerns with the depth of the marina. The interdunal wetlands are all connected — which rise and drop due to lake levels,” Swan said in a statement to Michigan Live. “We also have a concern with the fact that the developer wants to put in septic rather than city sewer.”

The development proposal is taking advantage of the location of this lot. While the average kitchen remodel offers an 86.4% ROI, few features are more desirable than a lakefront location. Michigan Live reports that the development company is planning on building a 1,500-foot-long, 18-foot-deep private boat basin at the marina. They also plan to build 23 houses around the Lake Michigan shore and eight homes on the banks of the Kalamazoo River.

According to Michigan Live, the plan is not yet finalized, as North Shores of Saugatuck still needs to apply for all necessary permits. This process will involve a public comment period.