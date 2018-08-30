Prospective pot providers queue up at city hall

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No, it wasn’t “The Hollywood Squares” painted Monday in front of Douglas City Hall.

The city had marked 10 yellow lawn squares in which medical marijuana license applicants — first come, first served should they meet requirements — could park themselves before opening day for acceptance Thursday.

Occupying Square No. 1 under their own umbrella were Maxwell Murphy and James Setzke of Jackson.

“The city won’t let us pitch a tent,” Setzke said. “We have three days to wait.

“The nearest public restrooms (in the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library across the street and further east down Center Street in Beery Field) are closed nights.

“We will deal with ‘it’ if and when we get to that point,” he said.

The city began distributing medical marijuana permit applications — two for provisioning centers, two for secure transporter licenses — Monday and will start accepting them in person Thursday at 9 a.m.

Parties may apply for licenses weekdays thereafter from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A representative of the applicant must be physically present at all times to maintain a spot in line, per city rules.

Applicants may stand or sit in portable folding chairs while in line but no tents, beds or shelter are permitted.

Overnight parking of registered motor vehicles is permitted on city streets, but none for motor homes, campers or other recreational vehicles.

Motor home parking will be allowed by permit, obtained from the city clerk, at Schultz Park.

“Here we are,” Murphy said. “We’re legitimate vendors. We hope for the best.”

