Pullman woman killed in Ganges crash
Pullman woman killed in Ganges crash

Pullman woman killed in Ganges crash

Guess who's coming to dinner

Township board reprimands, retains manager

Truck fire closes I-196

Local friends reach out to friend in need

Library annex to be razed in fall

Saugatuck OK's invasive species attack

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Total eclipse turns out almost-total hype

An 18-year-old Pullman woman died Thursday, Aug. 17, in a crash at Blue Star Highway and 118th Avenue.

Raven Ay-Shawnti Morrison, westbound on 118th, was killed after striking a northbound vehicle driven by a Saugatuck man, 39, at around 4 p.m., the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was critically injured and flown an area hospital by West Michigan AirCare. His passenger, a 38-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

Traffic on 118th is supposed to stop at the intersection, but the investigation has not determined exactly what happened. The crash knocked both vehicles off the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Deputies, Ganges Township firefighters, plus Fennville and Holland AMR ambulances assisted at the scene.

