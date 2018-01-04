Purse has strings to Bing and J.R. attached

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There are purses and there are Purses Created by Mary Frances, Bing Crosby’s daughter and actress whose “Dallas” TV character shot J.R.

Downtown Saugatuck’s Allé Rue celebrated the holidays last week with a customer drawing for one of Those Purses.

“Look at these,” said boutique owner Catz “Catzaroni” Dienes, whose shop boasts a dozen-some Frances-created handbags.

“Everything a guy would want in a purse,” I say.

Allé Rue annually holds a drawing for December customers. First prize this year was the Frances purse, valued at $290.

Employee/former dance teacher Kathy Mohr hoisted a sparkly red package holding patrons’ names, phones and addresses written on slips. Dienes drew. The winner?

“Judi Moroni of Warren,” Dienes said. “Hurray!”

Wait, there was more. Lois Bartell of Fennville won a $45 gift certificate from Diane’s Salon and Helen Gorecki of Saugatuck a $35 certificate from Beauty with a Buss. Those two stores share space in Douglas.

Even most young people have heard of — or at least heard — Bing Crosby croon “White Christmas” and other favorites in his signature bass-baritone.

His daughter’s role in the prime time soap opera “Dallas” came later, although long before Kathy, Catz and I were born, we agreed.

Frances-Crosby played Kristin Shepard (Sue Ellen Ewing’s scheming sister in the 1978-1981 drama, which capped its 1979 season with a cliffhanger ending.

Viewers had to wait all summer (and most of the fall due to a Hollywood actors strike) to learn “Who shot J.R..” (oil baron J.R. Ewing, played by actor Larry Hagman). The show’s antihero had many enemies who might have been responsible.

The Nov. 21, 1980, “Dallas” episode that revealed the future purse maker’s character was the culprit was of the highest-rated episodes of a TV show ever.

Frances-Crosby may have filled a few of her later creations courtesy of that, but we’d have only known that from history books.

Twenty-eighteen’s going to be the best year yet, we agreed.