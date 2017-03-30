Pushback follows Fennville fire millage talks

Some residents are opposed to a possible millage to support a full-time dayside position for the Fennville Area Fire Depart- ment, reports Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

Mayor Tom Pantelleria told city commissioners as much at their March 20 meeting.

“I’ve had pushback on this,” he said, asking if hiring for the position could wait until after the millage vote which could occur in November.

No decision has been made on a millage proposal.

Fire Chief Sarah Bushee-Zawila said the position is needed as soon as possible, reports Hayden, but no later than July 1 when the fiscal year begins.

“We can’t wait until November,” said commissioner Danielle Brien who serves on the city services committee that oversees police, ambulance and fire operations. “We are seriously understaffed.”

The day position would allow faster response times to emergencies and help with fire department compliance with state and federal regulations, they said.

Some residents have said they don’t want to pay for someone to wait at the station for emergencies, Pantelleria said.

The city, writes Hayden, is considering asking for 1 mill to bring in about $17,000 to help cover the $44,000 cost of the position. Fennville and Manlius Township operate the fire department. Fennville has approved the fire department budget with the added cost for the position. Manlius has not yet approved the position, according to the fire chief.

Fennville property owners now pay 14.9947 mills for city operations and 0.80 mill for public safety. Other millages include state education, county operations, roads and seniors, the intermediate school district and Fennville Public Schools.