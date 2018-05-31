Radar tower headed for national recognition

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council plans to support getting the iconic Mount Baldhead radar tower national recognition.

“The radar station is pretty rare and unusual,” Saugatuck-Douglas History Center Executive Director Nathaniel Nietering told council May 14. The Center is seeking to get the structure on the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s list of historic places worthy of preservation.

Nietering asked members to draft a resolution supporting the application to the National Park Service’s list. The city owns the tower. Council was expected to approve a resolution at its Tuesday, May 29 meeting.

The tower and support structure were built on the dune in 1958. It was one of 131 stations around the nation that was part of the Semi-Automatic Ground Environmental (SAGE) air defense system built through the late 1960s to detect, track and intercept hostile bomber formations.

The Saugatuck facility was one of the “gap-filler” stations that covered holes in the SAGE system due to low or high lands and the curve of the Earth, according to Todd Walsh, interim National Register coordinator for the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.

Most of the 131 stations were demolished as technology changed. Four remain: one in Massachusetts, one in New York and two in Michigan — Emery in Washtenaw County and Saugatuck.

“The Mount Baldhead Radar Station is significant as an extant part of the United States federal government’s response to the real and perceived threats of the Cold War,” Walsh wrote Jan. 22 to the local history group.

By supporting the tower’s listing, the city is under no financial obligation, Nietering said. The designation would put no restrictions on the property.

The city plans to demolish a building adjoining the radar tower.

The Pump House Museum across Park Street from Mt. Baldhead is featuring the radar tower in its exhibit, “Cold War, Hot Towns: Saugatuck-Douglas in the 1950s-1970s.” The exhibit looks at the community as it began to change and more tourists came to the area.

“Looming above it all, from high atop the once-friendly old Mt. Baldhead dune, beamed a frightening message,” the SDHC wrote on its web page. “Dauntingly, the tower and its constantly-revolving radar screen looked down upon a divided nation, ushering in an unsettling era of fallout shelters, school ‘duck and cover” practice, and air-raid drills, as well as assassinations, student protests, and anti-war music and culture.”

The museum is open daily during summer from noon to 4 p.m., admission free.