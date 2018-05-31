Home Around Town Radar tower headed for national recognition
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Radar tower headed for national recognition

0

Radar tower headed for national recognition

5-31 WSP M Day general 6x-cr
now playing

Lest we forget

saugtwnsp
now playing

Official retracts 'astronomical' life loss quote

saugsign
now playing

Saugatuck wins $160K grant for police

marijuana
now playing

Township in no rush on new pot law

5-31 Sparkle ornament 3x-cr
now playing

SHS student-created Holiday Ornament celebrates Saugatuck's iconic Information Booth

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Athletes should put money where their mouths are

5-17 Cygnets 6x-cr
now playing

Mute swan removal moot here for now

5-31 Keewatin wathing 6x-cr
now playing

Keewatin to stay on new home for now

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council plans to support getting the iconic Mount Baldhead radar tower national recognition.

“The radar station is pretty rare and unusual,” Saugatuck-Douglas History Center Executive Director Nathaniel Nietering told council May 14. The Center is seeking to get the structure on the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s list of historic places worthy of preservation.

Nietering asked members to draft a resolution supporting the application to the National Park Service’s list. The city owns the tower. Council was expected to approve a resolution at its Tuesday, May 29 meeting.

The tower and support structure were built on the dune in 1958. It was one of 131 stations around the nation that was part of the Semi-Automatic Ground Environmental (SAGE) air defense system built through the late 1960s to detect, track and intercept hostile bomber formations.

The Saugatuck facility was one of the “gap-filler” stations that covered holes in the SAGE system due to low or high lands and the curve of the Earth, according to Todd Walsh, interim National Register coordinator for the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office.

Most of the 131 stations were demolished as technology changed. Four remain: one in Massachusetts, one in New York and two in Michigan — Emery in Washtenaw County and Saugatuck.

“The Mount Baldhead Radar Station is significant as an extant part of the United States federal government’s response to the real and perceived threats of the Cold War,” Walsh wrote Jan. 22 to the local history group.

By supporting the tower’s listing, the city is under no financial obligation, Nietering said. The designation would put no restrictions on the property.

The city plans to demolish a building adjoining the radar tower.

The Pump House Museum across Park Street from Mt. Baldhead is featuring the radar tower in its exhibit, “Cold War, Hot Towns: Saugatuck-Douglas in the 1950s-1970s.” The exhibit looks at the community as it began to change and more tourists came to the area.

“Looming above it all, from high atop the once-friendly old Mt. Baldhead dune, beamed a frightening message,” the SDHC wrote on its web page. “Dauntingly, the tower and its constantly-revolving radar screen looked down upon a divided nation, ushering in an unsettling era of fallout shelters, school ‘duck and cover” practice, and air-raid drills, as well as assassinations, student protests, and anti-war music and culture.”

The museum is open daily during summer from noon to 4 p.m., admission free.

 

Related Posts
5-31 WSP M Day general 6x-cr

Lest we forget

Publisher 0
saugtwnsp

Official retracts ‘astronomical’ life loss quote

Publisher 0
saugsign

Saugatuck wins $160K grant for police

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video