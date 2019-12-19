Rally falls short for Saugatuck girls
BY JASONWESSELDYK
SPORTS EDITOR
GOBLES—A fourth-quarter
rally fell short for Saugatuck in
its SAC Lakeshore contest
with Gobles on Friday, Dec.
13.
Down by as many as 14
points in the third quarter, the
Indians fought back to pull to
within five points of the Tigers
at 28-23 early in the fourth
frame.
But Saugatuck would get no
closer, as Gobles went on a run
to end the game, securing the
40-26 victory at the Indians’
expense.
The loss snapped a two-game
winning streak for Saugatuck,
evening its record at 2-2.
Although disappointed with
the result, Saugatuck coach
Kevin Tringali was pleased
with the overall effort displayed
by his team.
“The girls fought back all
night,” he said “They never
quit. We were down double
digits on a few occasions and
found ways to get back in the
game.”
In the end, though, Libby
Nason and her Gobles teammates
wouldn’t be denied.
Nason scored a game-best 17
points for the Tigers, with
Amanda Barber (nine points)
and McKenzie Lisowski (eight
points) combined for 17 more.
“They are a great perimetershooting
team,” Tringali said.
“And it showed with some
timely shots.”
Saugatuck got a team-best
nine points from Zoe Zyers.
“We really struggled at the
line and with box outs,”
Tringali said. “The good news
is those are things that are correctable
and we will get better
in those areas.”
Saugatuck trailed 8-3 after
one quarter and 21-11 at halftime.
“It was a lethal combination
of a poor night at the free throw
line and giving up several second-
chance points that ultimately
played a large role in
the end results,” Tringali said.
Three days earlier, the Indians
held off Zion Christian for
the 44-39 win on Tuesday,
Dec. 10.
Things got a little closer than
Tringali would have liked after
Saugatuck built a 23-11 at halftime.
“We certainly played hard,
but we didn’t play very smart
down the stretch,” Tringali
said.
Saugatuck increased its halftime
lead by five points to 17
points mid-way through the
third quarter before entering
the final frame up 32-17.
But Zion Christian didn’t go
quietly, erupting for 22 points
in the fourth quarter to put a
scare into the Indians.
Seven players scored for
Saugatuck, led by sophomore
center McKenzie Pearson with
14 points.