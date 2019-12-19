Rally falls short for Saugatuck girls

BY JASONWESSELDYK

SPORTS EDITOR

GOBLES—A fourth-quarter

rally fell short for Saugatuck in

its SAC Lakeshore contest

with Gobles on Friday, Dec.

13.

Down by as many as 14

points in the third quarter, the

Indians fought back to pull to

within five points of the Tigers

at 28-23 early in the fourth

frame.

But Saugatuck would get no

closer, as Gobles went on a run

to end the game, securing the

40-26 victory at the Indians’

expense.

The loss snapped a two-game

winning streak for Saugatuck,

evening its record at 2-2.

Although disappointed with

the result, Saugatuck coach

Kevin Tringali was pleased

with the overall effort displayed

by his team.

“The girls fought back all

night,” he said “They never

quit. We were down double

digits on a few occasions and

found ways to get back in the

game.”

In the end, though, Libby

Nason and her Gobles teammates

wouldn’t be denied.

Nason scored a game-best 17

points for the Tigers, with

Amanda Barber (nine points)

and McKenzie Lisowski (eight

points) combined for 17 more.

“They are a great perimetershooting

team,” Tringali said.

“And it showed with some

timely shots.”

Saugatuck got a team-best

nine points from Zoe Zyers.

“We really struggled at the

line and with box outs,”

Tringali said. “The good news

is those are things that are correctable

and we will get better

in those areas.”

Saugatuck trailed 8-3 after

one quarter and 21-11 at halftime.

“It was a lethal combination

of a poor night at the free throw

line and giving up several second-

chance points that ultimately

played a large role in

the end results,” Tringali said.

Three days earlier, the Indians

held off Zion Christian for

the 44-39 win on Tuesday,

Dec. 10.

Things got a little closer than

Tringali would have liked after

Saugatuck built a 23-11 at halftime.

“We certainly played hard,

but we didn’t play very smart

down the stretch,” Tringali

said.

Saugatuck increased its halftime

lead by five points to 17

points mid-way through the

third quarter before entering

the final frame up 32-17.

But Zion Christian didn’t go

quietly, erupting for 22 points

in the fourth quarter to put a

scare into the Indians.

Seven players scored for

Saugatuck, led by sophomore

center McKenzie Pearson with

14 points.