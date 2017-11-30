Randolph, Dokianakis join SCA board

Travis Randolph and Stelios Dokianakis have joined the board of directors for the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

Dokianakis is a board certified audiologist and owner of Holland Doctors of Audiology. Born and raised in Athens, Greece, he immigrated to the United States in the 1980s to pursue higher education.

The new SCA director, who lives in Saugatuck with his wife and young daughter, also serves on the Holland/Zeeland Community Foundation development committee and the Michigan Audiology Coalition planning and is active in animal rescue charities.

Randolph, who with his wife Sandra live in Sauga-tuck, is owner of Zeeland-based Symbiote, which designs lab furniture for life science, technical and aerospace markets.

He began his career on the Herman Miller team that launched the original modular system for healthcare. Randolph is a past commodore of the Saugatuck Yacht Club.

“Travis and Stelios bring valuable professional skills to the SCA leadership team,” said center board chair Mike Van Meter, “They’re both passionate about creativity and the arts. We’re fortunate to add their voices and experience to the board.”

Tim Straker is rotating off the SCA board. “We’re extremely grateful for Tim’s leadership during our strategic planning process the past 18 months,” said Van Meter. “His vision led to our relationship with the DeVos Institute of Arts Management and creation of an exciting 5-year road map for the SCA. Tim’s thoughtful, creative voice will be missed.”

For more information and a full list of center board members, visit sc4a.org.