Re-envisioned carwash is new marijuana home
BY SCOTT SULLIVAN
EDITOR
Two summers ago we met
Dave Setzke as he camped
on the first of 10 squares
painted on the Douglas City
Hall lawn, waiting to apply
for the first of two newlyavailable
medical marijuana
licenses.
Last week we visited what
he and business partner
Ethan Del Stone have created
with their permit: Green
Koi at 435 Blue Star Hwy.,
in the old Bearco Car Wash.
“A lot of people,” said Del
Stone, who like his friend
Setzke resides in Douglas,
“thought we’d tear down the
carwash and start from
scratch. But the structure
had good concrete bones,
plus a sense of ‘place’ to it.”
Building around that, the
two have re-visioned and enclosed
the structure using
Brazilian koa wood, which
glows from the road when
west light is on it. They’ve
installed large windows allowing
in natural light, plus
made interior spaces comfortable,
yet secure.
At the front lobby you’re
greeted and checked for
medical-use credentials. If
you have them — or, in this
case, are an invited, escorted
guest — you’re admitted to
the south-side sales room,
which boasts diverse product
displays, staff to assist you
and fireplace in which orange
tongues spring amid
green stones.
“Why the name Green
Koi?” we asked.
“It’s my spirit fish,” Setzke
said. “To the Japanese, it’s a
symbol for perseverance.”
He and Del Stone have put
work, thought and care into
this.Both have healthcare
experience: Setzke as a firefighter
and paramedic, Del
Stone as a massage therapist
and in holistic medicine.
Setzke has also owned multiple
businesses; Del Stone
has a real estate background
and co-owns buildings in
Chicago.
“Finding real estate is key
for operations like this,” Del
Stone said. “You need the
right place and zoning district
with services available.”
“You need good product
line sources as well,” Setzke
added. “We have six strains
of flower, or bud, which are
hard to find now in Michigan.
Soon we’ll add a seventh.
“You want a range of
strains with different THC
and CBD levels, plus edibles.
We have gummies,
chocolates, cookies, brownies,
mints and will soon add
beverages.
“Topics, tinctures, concentrates
… there’s demand for
all of them,” Setzke said.
Soon to open north of the
front lobby will be a retail
supplies store, “sort of what
used to be called a head
shop,” said Setzke. It will
offer glassware, pipes, papers,
vape products, Green
Koi t-shirts and more marijuana
accessories.
Douglas City Council Feb.
17 unanimously approved
ordinances to permit and
regulate adult use sales of
recreational marijuana.
“We will seek state and
city licenses for that use
too,” said Setzke. Should
Green Koi obtain them, persons
age 21 and older could
buy retail marijuana products,
but not medical ones
without those particular credentials.
“Both the state and our
own shop software will have
data bases to make sure of
that,” Setzke said.
“We’ve tried to create a
beautiful space that is upscale,
yet comfortable and
relaxed, one in which people
feel secure,” Del Stone said.
“Valentine’s was our first
day in business. We’re excited
about what the future
will hold,” he said.
Green Koi is open daily,
except for Tuesdays, from
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more
information, visit
greenkoi420.com.