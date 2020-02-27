Re-envisioned carwash is new marijuana home

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Two summers ago we met

Dave Setzke as he camped

on the first of 10 squares

painted on the Douglas City

Hall lawn, waiting to apply

for the first of two newlyavailable

medical marijuana

licenses.

Last week we visited what

he and business partner

Ethan Del Stone have created

with their permit: Green

Koi at 435 Blue Star Hwy.,

in the old Bearco Car Wash.

“A lot of people,” said Del

Stone, who like his friend

Setzke resides in Douglas,

“thought we’d tear down the

carwash and start from

scratch. But the structure

had good concrete bones,

plus a sense of ‘place’ to it.”

Building around that, the

two have re-visioned and enclosed

the structure using

Brazilian koa wood, which

glows from the road when

west light is on it. They’ve

installed large windows allowing

in natural light, plus

made interior spaces comfortable,

yet secure.

At the front lobby you’re

greeted and checked for

medical-use credentials. If

you have them — or, in this

case, are an invited, escorted

guest — you’re admitted to

the south-side sales room,

which boasts diverse product

displays, staff to assist you

and fireplace in which orange

tongues spring amid

green stones.

“Why the name Green

Koi?” we asked.

“It’s my spirit fish,” Setzke

said. “To the Japanese, it’s a

symbol for perseverance.”

He and Del Stone have put

work, thought and care into

this.Both have healthcare

experience: Setzke as a firefighter

and paramedic, Del

Stone as a massage therapist

and in holistic medicine.

Setzke has also owned multiple

businesses; Del Stone

has a real estate background

and co-owns buildings in

Chicago.

“Finding real estate is key

for operations like this,” Del

Stone said. “You need the

right place and zoning district

with services available.”

“You need good product

line sources as well,” Setzke

added. “We have six strains

of flower, or bud, which are

hard to find now in Michigan.

Soon we’ll add a seventh.

“You want a range of

strains with different THC

and CBD levels, plus edibles.

We have gummies,

chocolates, cookies, brownies,

mints and will soon add

beverages.

“Topics, tinctures, concentrates

… there’s demand for

all of them,” Setzke said.

Soon to open north of the

front lobby will be a retail

supplies store, “sort of what

used to be called a head

shop,” said Setzke. It will

offer glassware, pipes, papers,

vape products, Green

Koi t-shirts and more marijuana

accessories.

Douglas City Council Feb.

17 unanimously approved

ordinances to permit and

regulate adult use sales of

recreational marijuana.

“We will seek state and

city licenses for that use

too,” said Setzke. Should

Green Koi obtain them, persons

age 21 and older could

buy retail marijuana products,

but not medical ones

without those particular credentials.

“Both the state and our

own shop software will have

data bases to make sure of

that,” Setzke said.

“We’ve tried to create a

beautiful space that is upscale,

yet comfortable and

relaxed, one in which people

feel secure,” Del Stone said.

“Valentine’s was our first

day in business. We’re excited

about what the future

will hold,” he said.

Green Koi is open daily,

except for Tuesdays, from

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more

information, visit

greenkoi420.com.