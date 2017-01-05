Home Around Town Read and (maybe) grow rich, winter offer says
Read and (maybe) grow rich, winter offer says
Read and (maybe) grow rich, winter offer says

Giving The Commercial Record or its sister papers — the Allegan County News and Plainwell-Otsego Union Enterprise — a try has never been more rewarding.

Nothing’s going to drive away the winter blues more than kicking back, reading stories about your community and knowing you’re in the running to win $1,000 cash. Even if you don’t win the top prize, you still might win $500 or $200.

Obviously, we think our paper is worth subscribing to. We bring you stories about your community week in and week out, with objectivity and photography you will find nowhere else.

When there’s a race for local office or a ballot proposal, we bring you fair-minded information about your choices. When local high school teams win or lose, we are there, having covered them all season long. Arts and cultural events? We’re on them. When the community rallies for worthy causes, we help spread the word.

For Allegan County residents, $35 gets you 52 CR  issues full of award-winning coverage mailed to your home. A year’s subscription to the ACN costs $36, to the UE $30.

So try us out for a year—or more. Give subscriptions as gifts. You can even renew your subscription for a chance to win.

If paper isn’t your thing, try our e-edition. It’s an even better deal and you get to flip through our pages online from the comfort of your laptop or tablet, hassle-free.

We’ll draw the winners in April. There will be one $1,000 prize, one $500 prize and one $200 prize. Not a bad way to kick off spring.

 

