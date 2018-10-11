Ready for the show

Friends of the Saugatuck Woman’s Club will present “A Little Comedy; A Little Mystery,” a radio play in two acts, Friday, Oct. 12, in the club’s auditorium at the corner of Butler and Hoffman streets, Saugatuck, at 7:30 p.m. at the SWC auditorium, Hoffman at Butler Streets. Tickets are $15 and proceeds will be used for facility repairs. Shown at rehearsal are (clockwise from left) Lynda Sandberg, Myrna Dornan, Cathy Brockington, John Huyge, Phil Drongowski, Karen Drongowski, Lynne Snyder and Tony Pastor.