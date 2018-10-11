Home Around Town Ready for the show
Ready for the show
Ready for the show

Ready for the show

Apples all day

Pot providers eye ex-carwash, antique store

Bless the beasts

Cow Hill Chili Cook-Off brings the heat in rain

City, township divide stymies possible Bridge Street fix

Fire open house offers cut-ups, fun

Blue Star

Life as performance art

In defense of old white males (e.g. me)

Cow Hill gift will help Saugatuck light up town

Friends of the Saugatuck Woman’s Club will present “A Little Comedy; A Little Mystery,” a radio play in two acts, Friday, Oct. 12, in the club’s auditorium at the corner of Butler and Hoffman streets, Saugatuck, at 7:30 p.m. at the SWC auditorium, Hoffman at Butler Streets. Tickets are $15 and proceeds will be used for facility repairs. Shown at rehearsal are (clockwise from left) Lynda Sandberg, Myrna Dornan, Cathy Brockington, John Huyge, Phil Drongowski, Karen Drongowski, Lynne Snyder and Tony Pastor.

