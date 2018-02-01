Recall group buys time, saves with changes

By Scott Sullivan

A group working to recall four of five Saugatuck Township Board members has changed its target election date from May to November.

Doing so, say Saugatuck Township Recall leaders, will save township taxpayers approximately the $5,000 cost of a special May vote by adding their proposal to the general election ballot.

It also gives petitioners more time to collect 338 valid signatures needed to hold a vote on the matter.

Township residents Cindy Osman and Kathy Sturm petitioned Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski Nov. 9 to call an election to recall clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine.

Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, and Sturm first sought approval from county election commission for language in five charges against Rudich, Lane and Babinski — most related to the board’s 3-2 vote Aug. 2 to amend the International Fire Code — and one against McIlwaine.

Petitioners’ grievance language against all four of them — that they voted Aug. 16 not to terminate township manager Aaron Sheridan and engaged in “various acts of unprofessional conduct” — was dismissed for lacking factuality and clarity by the 3-member county panel Nov. 20 because:

a) No vote was made on Sheridan’s termination. Supervisor Jon Phillips’ motion to do so died for lack of a second. The board did vote 4-1 Aug. 16 to reprimand Sheridan for insubordination and require him to seek anger-management counseling at his own expense. b) “Various acts of professional misconduct” lacked specificity.

Petitioners went back to the commission with revised language Dec. 4. The panel voted 2-1 their complaint McIlwaine — that he voted to reprimand Sheridan — was clear and factual enough for them to advance seeking signatures.

Sturm and Osman dropped their four charges specific to Rudich, Lane and Babinski and returned to the commission Dec. 18 with the same one approved for McIlwaine. It too was ruled sufficient.

Per Michigan election law, petitioners have 180 days from Dec. 4 and 18 to gather valid signatures from at least 25 percent (or 338) of the 1,351 township residents who voted in the 2014 governor’s race. Those signatures also must be collected within 60 days of each other, said Genetski.

The county clerk would have 35 days to determine the petition has enough valid signatures. If so, he would call for a special election at least 95 days after the date the recall petition was filed, and falling on the May or November regular election date, whichever occurs first.

To make the May ballot, petitioners would have needed to submit enough valid signatures by Friday, Feb. 2. They would have until late this month to do so for the Nov. 6, 2018, ballot.

Osman and Sturm said the group will continue to visit door-to-door seeking signatures, hold signing events at Saugatuck Dune Rides the next four Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and share information on their Facebook and website pages.

They thanked neighbors who had shared their opinions, both positive and negative, when they had met.