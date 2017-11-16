Recalls sought for 4 of 5 on township board

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Two residents are calling for four of five Saugatuck Township board members to be recalled in the wake of fire code amendments passed in August.

Cindy Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, and Kathy Sturm petitioned Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski Nov. 9 to call an election to recall township clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine.

It was the first day by Michigan law, which does not allow recall petitions to be filed during the first or last year of a four-year officer’s term of office, Osman and Sturm could do so. The last township board election was Nov. 8, 2016.

The board voted 3-2 Aug. 2 to change fire cost-recovery policies over objections by Saugatuck Township Fire District partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus department leaders.

Rudich, Babinski and Lane voted for the amendment — six months in the making and disputed by fire staff throughout the process. Supervisor Jon Phillips and McIlwaine were opposed.

The petition seeks McIlwaine’s ouster for joining Rudich, Babinski and Lane Aug. 16 voting to reprimand, rather than remove, township manager Aaron Sheridan for his conduct related to those revisions.

Grievances cited against the others are that, “contrary to the best interests” of township citizens, they:

Aug. 2 voted to adopt the 2012 editions of the International Fire Code with amendments that fire safety provisions in sections 16-27 and Chapter 16, Article III of the township code to regulate fire prevention and protection; and

Voted Oct. 4 not to meet with the STFD fire board to discuss differences between the township board and fire board.

They petition Rudich’s, Lane’s and Babinski’s Aug. 2 vote was also contrary to their fiduciary responsibilities, and complains further that, “Contrary to the intent to provide transparency to the citizens, they voted Oct. 4 against videotaping of township board meetings.

Genetski apprised the township of the petition Nov. 9, attaching its language and adding he must ask the county election commission to meet regarding the “factuality” and “clarity” of petition’s language. That body will meet Monday, Nov. 20, in the county building at 2 p.m.

There will be 10 days to appeal that determination in circuit court, which would 40 days to make its ruling. Petitioners would then have 180 days to gather valid signatures from at least 25 percent (or 338) of the 1,351 the township residents who voted in the 2014 Michigan governor’s race.

The county clerk would have 35 days to determine the petition has enough valid signatures. If so, he or she would call for a special election at least 95 days after the date the recall petition was filed, and falling on the May or November regular election date, whichever occurs first.

Fire Flap

Since January township officials — citing some area builders who have complained the department’s interpretation and enforcement of the International Fire Code has been overreaching — have proposed some of those powers be shifted to zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Fire Chief Greg Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

Janik called a July 31 meeting of all three district partners’ managers and zoning administrators to discuss cost recovery prior to the township’s scheduled Aug. 2 board vote on the matter.

Kushion, on a pre-scheduled family vacation, could not attend. Sheridan, the lone township official present, taped the session “only to defend myself from past false and unattributed claims made against me in another newspaper,” he told The Commercial Record.

Others who attended — Janik, Douglas and Saugatuck city managers Bill LeFevere and Kirk Harrier plus respective ZAs Lisa Imus and Osman — weren’t informed beforehand of the recording. Several objected upon learning afterwards.

After the 3-2 vote on cost recovery, Phillips said he would call a special board meeting to discuss “a disagreement” between himself and the manager.

At that session two weeks later, the aforesaid 4-1 majority rebuked Sheridan for his conduct relating to the fire district in particular, but stopped shy of firing him as some audience members urged.

Rudich, Babinski, Lane and McIlwaine voted to reprimand Sheridan for insubordination and asked him to seek interpersonal skills or anger management training at his own cost.

They further asked the fifth-year manager to work to improve his communication with Saugatuck city managers Kirk Harrier and Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere, Janik and Phillips.

The township supervisor outlined his issues with Sheridan in a 10-page letter detailing a meeting between them hours prior to the Aug. 2 board meeting/vote.

Phillips detailed concerns that the manager:

“• Has shown on multiple occasions he is incapable of controlling his emotions in public meetings.

“• Shows a complete disregard for public officials and proceedings,” and

“• Has shown poor communication skills and divisiveness in meetings with our governmental counterparts when representing the township board and its residents.”

Osman’s and Sturm’s letter petitioning for a recall says they so “with regret, as we should feel trust in our elected officials to protect (their) citizens.

“However we feel at this juncture there is no alternative, ” it says.