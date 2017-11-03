Recent Michigan Drunk Driving Arrests Make State Prime Location For Self-Driving Cars

The facts pertaining to Michigan motorists’ drunk driving habits are rather sobering. According to the CDC, nearly 3,000 people were killed in Michigan from 2003 to 2012 due to drunk driving accidents, and state law enforcement officials say the problem hasn’t gotten much better in recent years. In an effort to keep intoxicated individuals out of the driver’s seat, safety groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the National Safety Council have teamed up with Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car division, to bring autonomous vehicle testing to Michigan.

In a drunk driving crackdown that took place from August 18 to September 4 of this year, Michigan law enforcement reported they arrested 310 motorists for driving under the influence. Of those motorists, 62 were charged under Michigan’s high blood alcohol law (which indicates a BAC of .17 or above). The crackdown, known as the “Do a 360” effort, was meant to encourage drivers to have a plan to get home and to not risk their lives as well as the lives of others on the road by getting behind the wheel while under the influence. But considering that the average drunk driver has operated a vehicle approximately 80 times before they’re arrested, this effort may not be enough.

But that may change now that Waymo’s “Let’s Talk Self-Driving” campaign — a combined effort with MADD, the National Safety Council, and the Federation For Blind Children — is coming to Michigan. Waymo has already tested self-driving vehicles in other states, including Arizona, Nevada, Texas, California, and Washington. But Waymo has yet to test out their autonomous vehicles in areas prone to heavy snowfall. Alphabet wants to see how these cars will respond to snow, sleet, and ice, and the cold weather and congested streets in areas like Detroit will provide a valuable opportunity for the company.

Although Waymo has already started to map out the Metro Detroit area, the cold and wet weather won’t be the only challenge they face. Other drivers (of the human variety) have been a challenge in the past in California, where engineers have been working for the past eight years or so to iron out these kinds of issues. Careless drivers have been known to accidentally strike self-driving cars, so it’s up to Alphabet’s engineers to add complex features to their “structured testing” areas. With every pass the cars make, they learn and hone their skills. A typical engineer’s salary can vary from $50,000 to $150,000 a year, but the engineers at Google’s parent company can make way more, according to Forbes at around $283,000 a year. Clearly, those engineers are earning their keep.

According to many experts, the technology could not have come at a better time. Emergency room visits, many of which are linked to vehicle crashes, now number around 110 million per year, and the U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced that national traffic deaths increased by 5.6% in 2016 alone. The DoT explained that drunk driving incidents did contribute to that increase.

MADD President Colleen Sheehey-Church told CNBC, “We must look for ways to stop old problems. Fully autonomous vehicle technology holds incredible potential to completely eliminate drunk driving and other causes of traffic deaths.”

And while there is still some question as to whether drivers will get over their fear of the unknown and put their safety in the seats of these self-driving cars, those who have taken part in test driving demos say that Waymo’s system has the potential to be at least as safe as an attentive driver and more so than one who is distracted in any way. The technology might not be quite ready to roll out, but companies are getting closer every day. For now, Americans will just have to wait and watch — and call an Uber if they’re feeling too intoxicated to drive.