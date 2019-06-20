Record Town Crier turnout rings up funds for school teams

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Running is as healthy a way as any to be demented. What else explains the record 442 entrants in Saturday’s 17th annual Town Crier races raising funds for Saugatuck Public Schools track and cross country programs?

Pay to strain and sweat running or walking a half marathon (13.1 miles), 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) or 5K (3.1 miles)? Celebrating afterwards?

Wait, there are more enigmas. The former Town Crier record was 323 entrants. Were these people onto some kind of secret? Not the least of those smiling were event organizers, who saw months of preparation yield such fruition.

In the first 16 years the combined events raised $54,000 for school running programs. Once the course was torn down, start and finish areas disassembled, both post-race critiques and tallies got underway to see what this year might be added to that sum.

As for race-proper winners, Juan Torrez, 24, of Zeeland and Erin Herrmann, also 24, of Wheaton, Ill., won $125 each for their men’s and women’s overall half-marathon wins, with times of 1:23:10 and 1:27:58 respectively. Herrmann beat all the other men in that race as well.

Former Saugatuck High School all-staters turned college runners Jake Pettinga, 22, and Zach Pettinga, 20, claimed overall men’s titles in the 10K and 5K, running 35:25.1 and 15:58.2 respectively.

Two more swift Saugatuckians — Laurie Birkholz, 43, and past-SHS all-stater Lauren Jenkins, 23 — claimed women’s 10K and 5K triumphs in 44:16.6 and 17:55.9 respectively.

Jose Santos, who founded the Town Crier runs in 2003, showed he’s still fit, winning his men’s 65-69 age group in the half marathon (OK, it had only two entrants) in 1:51:30.3.

Among other noteworthies, Chris Abruzzo, 63, of South Haven finished the 5K while running and skipping rope the entire way in 30:57.6.

Commercial Record sales manager Bill McIlwaine, 58, impeded not by a rope but his own work-in-progress fitness, turned the same distance in 29:57.1, saving himself from ignominy in the workplace, but not by much.

Is there method to this running madness? Ask local resident Dr. Mark Smaller, past president of the American Psychoanalytic Association, to explain it after he recovers, presumably on a couch, from running the 10K in 1:17:31.4. That was good for third in his men’s ages 65-69 age group, hence a race memento.

Sometimes a Town Crier bell is only a bell, he might say.