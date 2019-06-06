Recount confirms SPS bond fell by just 3 votes

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s official. Monday’s Allegan County Board of Canvassers recount of the May 7 Saugatuck Public Schools $39.94-million bond proposal to remodel and improve facilities confirmed it failed by just three votes, 1,044 to 1,041.

Last month’s vote marked the second SPS bond request nixed by voters within a year. It was scaled back 21 percent from a $50.7-million proposal turned down May 8, 2018, 1,005 to 719.

Approval would have meant property owners’ taxes would rise by about 1.36 mills over the 2018 debt tax rate, or about $5.67 per month for every $100,000 market value home.