Reflections on Dabo and warming cars

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Can we say “a little Dabo will do you? I can’t help but harken back to the days of the Brylcreem commercial and its famous catch line that sticks in my head, “a little dab will do you.”

The modern dab, or Dabo in this case, is Dabo Sweeney, the ingenious coach of the Clemson Tigers who felled mighty Alabama in the college football championship game Monday night. It was a game for the ages — many claim the best college championship game ever, as the two teams traded leads in the final stanza, only for Clemson to score a touchdown in the last second to win 35-31.

It was in stark contrast to the boring NFL playoff games Saturday and Sunday. All four were won by the home teams in routine fashion without drama or a close score.

Clemson took advantage of Alabama’s formidable but exhausted defense and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come back from a seven-point halftime deficit. Their do-everything All-American and twice Heisman finalist quarterback Deshaun Watson led the charge with pinpoint passes.

One could hardly blame that exhausted defense. This game was nearly 4½ hours long. (Can we do away with the commercials that stopped the game seemingly every five minutes?) If you, like me, had to get to work early the next morning, you were praying for no overtime when Alabama seemed to be positioning for a game-tying field goal.

That was with two minutes to go. The field goal became an afterthought when their freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts ran 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up by 4.

But Clemson had some heroics left itself, marching down field in those last two minutes to score the winning touchdown.

This game made me realize why I love college football. The intensity is unmatched. Athletes are actually playing their guts out for pride and for love of the game, not a huge paycheck. The last two national championships, both featuring Alabama and Clemson, have produced high-drama, offensive slugfests that left all of us on the edge of our seats. I can’t wait for next year.

Ugh, brrr, nasty. I have nothing good to say about this weather. One of my peers just messaged me, essentially saying she might be late for work because she was waiting for her car to warm up.

I responded with a note of caution. MLive reports that a person in Roseville was ticketed the other day for leaving his car unattended in his driveway, while it was warming up. Incredibly, this is no joke. Some cop, with apparently nothing better to do, wrote him up even though the vehicle was in his own driveway.

The victim, Nick Taylor, posted the ticket on several social media sites, hoping for it to go viral. “Vehicle parked in drive, keys in ignition and no one around,” is what the officer wrote on the ticket.

The law is somewhat unclear on this point, but from what I decipher you can get a ticket if your vehicle is left running and unattended in a public parking lot— but I think not if it is parked in your own driveway.

Anyway, with the weather so darned cold and it being a common practice of many to warm their cars, this officer was clearly off base in writing Taylor a ticket. Michigan winters are difficult enough. Leave well enough alone, police officers.