Home Around Town ‘Regular’ holds down Gables stool 50 years
‘Regular’ holds down Gables stool 50 years
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

‘Regular’ holds down Gables stool 50 years

0
8-31 Chuck 5x-cr
now viewing

‘Regular’ holds down Gables stool 50 years

8-31 Savor mom kid 3x-cr
now playing

Flavor savors

Saug fish
now playing

City OK's agreement to end 8-year awning flap

4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr
now playing

Northshore basin proposal faces tests

8-31 Bird’s Eye fire 6x-cr
now playing

Birds Eye view

highschoolsign
now playing

Saugatuck schools slate Nov. 7 millage votes

8-31 Chain ferry Fred 4x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck officials 'pull Rep. Upton's chain'

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

State seeking guardrail costs adds insult to injury

8-31 Cops kids 5x-cr
now playing

Unity gives to help cops & kids

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There are “regulars” and then there is Chuck Smith, 80, who for 50 years has come with his wife, Lorraine, from Livonia to summer in Saugatuck, lodging at Holiday Hills and holding down the same corner bar seat at Coral Gables.

Daily he drinks two margaritas there.

“If ‘my’ seat is occupied,” Smith said, “I’m flexible. I’ll sit somewhere else.

“We stayed in different rooms at Holiday Hills for the first few years, but in the same one for the last 30 or so,” he went on.

“If you know what you like, why change?”

The Smiths, who celebrated their 59th anniversary Aug. 23, have three children, Kevin lives in the Florida keys. Brian and Lori Ann, each of whom has three children, live in Southeast Michigan near their parents.

“I’ve seen a lot in this town,” said Chuck, reminiscing about playing miniature golf and shuffleboard in Wicks Park and going to the Tara restaurant, options not available any longer.

He can still crank the chain ferry, walk down Butler Street, go to artists’ openings, Oval Beach and many more things that keep him coming.

“I’ve seen a lot from this stool as well,” he said. “Not all of it good. But enough I keep coming back.”

 

 

 

Related Posts
8-31 Savor mom kid 3x-cr

Flavor savors

Publisher 0
Saug fish

City OK’s agreement to end 8-year awning flap

Publisher 0
4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr

Northshore basin proposal faces tests

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video