‘Regular’ holds down Gables stool 50 years

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There are “regulars” and then there is Chuck Smith, 80, who for 50 years has come with his wife, Lorraine, from Livonia to summer in Saugatuck, lodging at Holiday Hills and holding down the same corner bar seat at Coral Gables.

Daily he drinks two margaritas there.

“If ‘my’ seat is occupied,” Smith said, “I’m flexible. I’ll sit somewhere else.

“We stayed in different rooms at Holiday Hills for the first few years, but in the same one for the last 30 or so,” he went on.

“If you know what you like, why change?”

The Smiths, who celebrated their 59th anniversary Aug. 23, have three children, Kevin lives in the Florida keys. Brian and Lori Ann, each of whom has three children, live in Southeast Michigan near their parents.

“I’ve seen a lot in this town,” said Chuck, reminiscing about playing miniature golf and shuffleboard in Wicks Park and going to the Tara restaurant, options not available any longer.

He can still crank the chain ferry, walk down Butler Street, go to artists’ openings, Oval Beach and many more things that keep him coming.

“I’ve seen a lot from this stool as well,” he said. “Not all of it good. But enough I keep coming back.”