Saugatuck’s annual Veterans Day remembrance on a snowy Sunday in the city’s children’s park this year also marked the centennial of Armistice Day, when World War I — called at the time “The War to End All Wars,’ which didn’t — ended. Local American Legion members (below) stood in recognition. At left, Saugatuck High School Band director Andrew Holtz played “Taps” while his charges watched. (Photos by Jim Hayden)