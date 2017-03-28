Republicans Scrap Healthcare Plan Vote

Short of necessary votes, House Republicans have halted a vote on the health care bill that would replace the Affordable Care Act. NPR reports that House Speaker Paul Ryan personally told President Trump that the bill would likely not pass, and they both agreed to scrap the vote. For the moment, Obamacare will remain in place.

GOP legislators have been grappling with the bill for weeks, with many members of the party in stark opposition. Since its implementation, congressional Republicans have been wanting to replace Obamacare and are yet to reach a consensus. Trump had personally spoken to 120 lawmakers, trying to convince them to vote for the American Health Care Act, The Washington Post reports. These efforts have proven unsuccessful since the beginning.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been in opposition to the proposed GOP bill since its announcement, saying that the state’s Healthy Michigan plan would be unsustainable under the proposed health care plan, Michigan Live reports. The state initiative is a Medicaid program funded by the ACA. According to Michigan Live, Snyder co-authored a letter in opposition to the bill, along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandavol.

Most recent data estimated that the AHCA would leave 24 million people uninsured by 2026. This means that people would have to pay out of pocket for basic services such as fracture care, which is available at 80% of urgent care centers.

Healthy Michigan currently provides over 650 thousand people with medical coverage. In the letter, Snyder voiced concern about how the state would provide this coverage under the American Health Care Act, as it would cost the state over $800 million per year. The AHCA pushes Medicaid responsibility from the federal government to the states, which is leaving states such as Michigan in a bind.

“Essentially what you’d find is Healthy Michigan sort of winding down, where probably over 90 percent of the people on it would move out of the program within three years,” Snyder said in a statement to Michigan Live. “That’s a huge number, and it’s difficult to see where that would come from.”

With the AHA halted for now, Healthy Michigan will remain in place. In his daily press briefing, though hours before the vote was officially squashed, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump had done what he could, NPR reports.

“At the end of the day, you can’t force somebody to do something,” he said. “At the end of the day, this isn’t a dictatorship.”