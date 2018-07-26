Retired judge asks state to probe city’s legals

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Retired Allegan County District Court Judge Stephen Sheridan filed a consumer complaint with the state Attorney General’s Office Monday claiming the City of Saugatuck is using The Local Observer illegally to publish its legal notices.

Sheridan, who with his wife Tanya April 9 sued the weekly newspaper in Allegan County’s 48th Circuit Court for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claims that the city’s use of the LO for exclusive publication of its ordinances and minutes since 2005 violates Michigan law requiring such publications have a minimum 25-percent editorial content.

He cites Act 247 of 1963 Publication of Notices in Newspapers, MCL 691.1051 as establishing that standard and submits “in-depth audit evidence” that the Observer’s average news/editorial content from April 2017 to May 2018 was just 20.9 percent.

“According to newspaper industry sources, any published items that are paid for are considered advertisement, the complaint says.

“Even if one was to include paid-for ordinances, legal notices, minutes of proceedings and obituaries as falling within the category of ‘non-advertising,’ we found the composition for the same time period to be 23.7 percent — still under the 25-percent statutory minimum,” it continues.

“A complete analysis of The Local Observer non-advertising news/editorial content from the start of the audit in January 2016 to May 2018” (also included in Sheridan’s 66-page submission), shows “the average of non-advertising news/editorial content still falls below 25 percent.”

The Michigan Consumer Protection Division, which is part of the AG’s office, helps consumers mediate complaints that fall within its jurisdiction.

On receipt of complaints, it will typically send a copy to the party or parties cited for their review. Some complaints, the office advises, may become the subject of civil or criminal cases and subject to disclosure as part of a court proceeding.

The defamation lawsuit, said Sheridan, is not what the state complaint is about. “This is about the ongoing violation of MCL 691.1051 and questionable validity of any ordinances or legal notices which have been passed or promulgated and published during the period of The Local Observer’s non-compliance.

“At this point,” says the complaint, which names the city as primary party and The Observer a secondary one, “it is unknown to what extent Saugatuck city officials are aware of the legal status of The Local Observer.

“However, unless the city can affirmatively prove by accurate, competent, verifiable, statistical evidence that this publication does in fact qualify under MCL 691.1051 as its ‘newspaper of record,’ the following issues arise and will continue:

“1. Any ordinances enacted by the city during the period when The Local Observer was unqualified are invalid.

“2. The legality of public hearings required to be published under the city charter/ordinance code or under state law are open to question, and decisions made pursuant thereto, subject to challenge.

“3. Notice publication requirements for federal, state and local elections are critical and strictly construed. Failure to publish the required election notices may raise questions concerning the legality of the election held under the jurisdiction of the city and its clerk.” (The complaint cites Alan v. Wayne County, 1972, as supporting case law.)

“4. The extent to which Saugatuck city officials are aware of the legal status of The Local Observer raises other important questions:

“a. How much of the taxpayers’ dollars have been paid to The Local Observer since 2005, during those periods when it was not qualified to act as the city’s newspaper of record?

“b. What duty does Michael Gallagher, as owner/editor of The Local Observer, have to certify or guarantee to the City of Saugatuck that his publication is qualified to act as the city’s newspaper of record? What are the consequences if he has knowingly accepted payment from the City of Saugatuck when his publication does not meet the news-to-advertising standards under MCL 691.1051?

“Complainant presumes that the Secretary of State, Bureaus of Elections is the proper agency to investigate election law violations and the Department of the Treasury, Tax Commission, is the proper agency to investigate notice violations pertaining to matters under its jurisdiction. Therefore, complainant has filed copies of this complaint with those agencies as well.”

Sheridan requests as relief that:

The aforesaid agencies contact the city “for the purpose of investigating this complaint and enforcing compliance within applicable law.” The city cease and desist from using The Local Observer to publish its ordinances, legal notices and minute meetings unless and until it can be determined by accurate, competent and verifiable evidence that the paper is qualified under MCL 691.1051. The complete record of such findings be made available to the public. The state agencies notify complainant of their receipt of the documents and as to the action undertaken or planned to be undertaken. The Local Observer be required to reimburse the city for any monies paid to it by the city during such period that it was not qualified to publish its legal notices. The Saugatuck city manager, clerk, mayor or city council members explain to the public, as a matter of public record, when they first became aware of the fact The Local Observer was not qualified to be the city’s paper of record, and appropriate disciplinary action be taken as a consequence of their failure to act. The mayor instruct the city attorney to review the legal status of the city’s ordinances, notices and minutes of proceedings passed or promulgated during such periods of time that it is determined The Local Observer was not qualified and take what corrective action is needed to validate any ordinances or other proceedings requiring publication during that time.

