Retired judge, wife sue paper for defamation

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A retired Allegan County judge and his wife are suing Perspective Media Corp., doing business as The Local Observer, for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Saugatuck Township resident Stephen Sheridan, a district court judge from 1991 until 2008, and his wife Tanya filed papers April 9 in the county’s 48th Circuit Court against the business and its president/editor Michael Gallagher.

Gallagher, served April 13, had 21 days to file a written answer with the court. He had declined comment on an email request sent the next day as of press time Monday.

The Sheridans seek in excess of $25,000 for damages, legal fees and other relief claiming that defendants, “by hiding behind the veil of a free and open press, intentionally ridicule, humiliate and slander them by use of the following tactics:

a) Failing to separate “opinion” from articles posed as “fact.” b) Constantly citing unnamed, anonymous or fabricated sources. c) Failing to consider the motives of unnamed, anonymous sources when repeating defamatory, malicious charges. d) Using undercover and surreptitious methods of gathering information.

The Sheridans claim they are not alone among groups and individuals “targeted” by the publication since 2002, but in the last year and a half they, their son Saugatuck Township Manager Aaron Sheridan and the township board have been made subject to “an ongoing attack campaign to defame, humiliate and embarrass” them.

Four board members, the suit claims, “are presently the subject of a recall campaign fueled and supported by defendants.”

Aaron Sheridan is not party to the action, the complaint says, since defendants’ personal attacks on public figures are subject to different proof standards in actions for defamation, libel or slander.

The suit cites a Jan. 8 Local Observer story, bylined “Staff Report,” claiming, among other things:

a) The mother of controversial Saugatuck Township manager Aaron Sheridan who has been officially and publicly recommended and chastised … has been going on a rant of her own against people supporting the recall approval of the township board and firing of her son. b) Tanya Sheridan, Aaron’s mother and wife of retired judge Steven (sic) Sheridan, has reportedly been verbally accosting recall supporters and blaming The Local Observer, local fire department officials, Saugatuck and Douglas officials and others for reporting on and criticizing her son’s and the township officials’ actions. c) Those critics and recall supporters are all among Tanya Sheridan’s main targets in her verbal blasts, according to several Township residents, local residents, local officials and even some of her own neighbors who asked to remain unidentified citing Tanya Sheridan’s angry public confrontations with anyone who disagrees with her … f) “The arrogance of Tanya Sheridan and her husband know no bounds,” said one township resident and a neighbor of the Sheridan’s who asked to remain unnamed, citing concern over Tanya’s explosive confrontations with anyone who challenges her, her son or her husband. g) “She is always throwing up how much she and her husband have done for the community and that they deserve to be treated better. We’ve known Aaron since he was a child and he was always a rude, arrogant, little self-entitled brat … and that has not changed. We are not surprised by his actions. Suffice it to say the fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree!”

The italicized words, says the suit, are false, defendants published them knowing so and “in reckless disregard” for their truth or falsity.

“The above portrayal,” the suit claims, “is intended to humiliate, embarrass, shame and damage the reputation of Plaintiff in the eyes of her friends, acquaintances, relatives and general citizenry of the Saugatuck, Douglas and Saugatuck Township area.

“Its publication has resulted in damage to Plaintiff as follows:

“a) Emotional distress.

“b) Humiliation, mortification and embarrassment.

“c) Sleeplessness and anxiety.

“d) Economic loss for attorney fees, witness fees, court costs and other sundry costs, necessary to maintain this action in order to restore her reputation in the community.”

Stephen Sheridan’s claims note in January 2007 he and 120-plus other local residents signed a letter and advertisement published in The Commercial Record “criticizing and protesting the ongoing unethical journalistic practices of The Local Observer.”

Plaintiff “was subsequently made the subject of a personal attack by Defendants in The Local Observer for having” done so, it continues.

The suit also cites an April 13, 2017, story bylined “Local Observer Editorial” critical of the township’s Blue Star Bike Trail project asserting:

“For example, Aaron Sheridan is pulling out all the stops and is working to get his daddy, former Allegan County Judge Steve Sheridan—the same man who pulled strings to get sonny boy his job with the township and who is a known biking enthusiast—to pull some strings with his boys on the (Saugatuck) city council.”

The italicized statements, the suit claims, are untrue and, with the Jan. 8 story’s assertions, have defamed and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on plaintiff.