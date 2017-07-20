Retro Boat Rentals opens on Water Street

The new Retro Boat Rentals in The Old Boat House at 730 Water St., downtown Saugatuck offers vintage fiberglass vessels from the 1950s and ‘60s given new life with the latest electric motor technology.

“I had a passion for these old fiberglass boats,” said Saugatuck resident John Sharar, who owns the new business.

“Between the fins reminiscent of a ‘57 Chevy, the chrome and all the different shapes and vibrant colors, I just wanted to do something fun with them,” he continued.

“By converting the guts of the motor to environmentally-friendly electric motors, they’re not only better for the environment, the boats are more reliable, quiet and easier to use so visitors can hop on and feel comfortable driving them, even if they’ve never driven a boat before,” Sharar said.

Rentals are $95 for 90 minutes or $190 for three hours. They’re perfect, said Sharar, for a cruise out to Lake Michigan and around Kalamazoo Lake, or to stay out longer to enjoy the day with friends and family.

The boats, named after popular women’s names from the era such as Stella, Ruby and Flo, are ideal, said Sharar, for romantic sunset cruises, corporate outings or wedding parties.

The Old Boat House, which hasn’t been occupied with a business for some time is now the umbrella building for Retro Boat Rentals, which hopes to be a community gathering place for future events. Corporate parties can take advantage of its large patio for catered events and the experience of taking out the retro boats with coworkers.

The building has a small retail shop with snacks and boat necessities. Employees are on hand to show renters a map of the waterways, go over boating rules and help them choose a boat to plan their cruise.

For more information or to make reservations, visit retroboatrentals.com, call (616) 405-6688 or check RetroBoatRentals on Facebook.