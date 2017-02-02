Reyes tapped as top cop

Saugatuck-Douglas officer Tino Reyes was presented a Pay it Forward Police Office of the Year award from TV station FOX 17 Jan. 26 at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids.

The honor recognizes officers who work for government entities in the station’s designated Kalamazoo-Grand Rapids-Battle Creek area for selfless service to their community. It is based upon nomination essays.

Reyes, nominated by his sister last July, was presented a cash award during the event last week. He has been with the local police force since 1993.

Douglas City Council will recognize him with a proclamation at its meeting Monday, Feb. 6.