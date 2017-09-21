‘Rock the Walk’ aims to boost DES kids’ health

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s ba-a-ack! Douglas Elementary’s Rock the Walk, which in its first year raised more than $30,000 for Team Wellness Initiatives at the school, will aim to top that with a drive culminating Friday, Oct 6, in the Saugatuck High School football stadium from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sponsors hosted a kick-off for this year’s funder Friday in the DES gym. Fun included local musician and parent Nate Holley, who will also entertain Oct. 6, performing.

The goal is for each student to raise $50 – if successful totaling close to $40,000 — for school fitness efforts. Each took home fundraising packets in hopes they would “hit up” parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, their parents’ friends and other for donations.

The Oct. 6 walk-a-thon around the track at the stadium will be open free to the public. It will include live music, face painting, temporary tattoos, an obstacle course and a hawk from the Outdoor Discovery Center.

Thanks to local business and more support, sponsors are already halfway towards their fundraising goal. All are welcome to add to it and attend.