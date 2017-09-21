Home Around Town ‘Rock the Walk’ aims to boost DES kids’ health
‘Rock the Walk’ aims to boost DES kids’ health
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

‘Rock the Walk’ aims to boost DES kids’ health

0
9-21 Rock the Walk 6x-cr
now viewing

‘Rock the Walk’ aims to boost DES kids’ health

9-21 Blue Star Trail 6x-cr
now playing

Township eyes early trail warning system at firehouse drive

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Lakeshore Drive washout hearing on tap Sept., 27

9-21 SDGC 5x-cr
now playing

'Tomato Alley' helps bear garden fruit

9-21 Fire safety Luke 5x-cr
now playing

Fire safety training helps save local home

bluestartrail
now playing

County asks for assurance on Blue Star Trial plan

CROP
now playing

Area CROP Walk, Vespers Cruise on tap

flashinglights
now playing

Fennville city offers Rekucki police chief post

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Beer for birds

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s ba-a-ack! Douglas Elementary’s Rock the Walk, which in its first year raised more than $30,000 for Team Wellness Initiatives at the school, will aim to top that with a drive culminating Friday, Oct 6, in the Saugatuck High School football stadium from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Sponsors hosted a kick-off for this year’s funder Friday in the DES gym. Fun included local musician and parent Nate Holley, who will also entertain Oct. 6, performing.

The goal is for each student to raise $50 – if successful totaling close to $40,000 — for school fitness efforts. Each took home fundraising packets in hopes they would “hit up” parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, their parents’ friends and other for donations.

The Oct. 6 walk-a-thon around the track at the stadium will be open free to the public. It will include live music, face painting, temporary tattoos, an obstacle course and a hawk from the Outdoor Discovery Center.

Thanks to local business and more support, sponsors are already halfway towards their fundraising goal. All are welcome to add to it and attend.

 

Related Posts
9-21 Blue Star Trail 6x-cr

Township eyes early trail warning system at firehouse drive

Publisher 0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Lakeshore Drive washout hearing on tap Sept., 27

Publisher 0
9-21 SDGC 5x-cr

‘Tomato Alley’ helps bear garden fruit

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video