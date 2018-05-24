Rollover closes freeway ramp

Why the driver of this semi, which lost control at the Exit 36 southbound off ramp to I-196 last Thursday on a dry road in clear conditions, was unknown at press time. The outcome is less mysterious: the vehicle rolled over at around 12:25 p.m. He escaped the vehicle but his passenger had to be extricated by first responders (shown) from the Saugatuck and Ganges township fire departments, Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies and Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department. Both were transported by AMR ambulance to Holland Hospital for treatment. Crews were able to clear the scene and reopen the ramp at 4:22 p.m. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)