Rollover requires chopper, closes I-196
Rollover requires chopper, closes I-196
Rollover requires chopper, closes I-196

Rollover requires chopper, closes I-196

Herald to the holiday

Alliance sues township over basin plan

Columnist/Rector Stoppel pens latest murder book

CVB welcomes new director Fischang, board

Kids Against Hunger looks for record pack

Life as performance art

July 4 marked nation's birth, Founding Fathers' deaths

Vintage, new vehicles glow at engine show

Free summer downtown shuttles resume Saturday

A rollover Monday that pinned three drivers inside a SUV required helicopter assistance and closed southbound I-196 near Exit 34 for two and a half hours. “The driver apparently fell asleep,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik of the accident, reported at 9:27 a.m. “His vehicle rolled over on the west side of the road and came to rest on its side. A 21-year-old female passenger was outside and panicking when we arrived.” Ganges, Graafschap and Hamilton firefighters, along with Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State and Saugatuck-Douglas police, AMR ambulance and Aeromed responded. “We stabilized the vehicle, cut its posts and peeled its roof off to extricate the driver and three other passengers,” said Janik. “The driver was flown by Aeromed to Spectrum Health of Grand Rapids, the other three taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital.” Their conditions, at press time, were unknown. (Photo by Erin Wilkinson)

