Rollover wrecks SUV, driver unhurt

A rollover early Thursday, April 25, on Old Allegan Road near 62nd Street did extensive damage to this SUV Jeep but the driver escaped unhurt. Saugatuck Township Fire District IT Director Erik Kirchert reported the 4:40 a.m. call came from an area where Old Allegan dips and turns and has been the site of several prior accidents. In this case, the driver failed to negotiate the turn and rolled her vehicle multiple times, but was able to exit it with help from the STFD crew, some members of whom were wrapping up a medical call elsewhere when this happened. Allegan County Sheriff deputies and Michigan State Police helped with traffic control on Old Allegan such as was during those early hours. The wreck was removed and the road reopened at 5:37 a.m. (Photo by Erik Kirchert)