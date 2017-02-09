Home Around Town Rotary honors Joon
Rotary honors Joon
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Rotary honors Joon

0
2-9 Rotary scholar 3x-cr
now viewing

Rotary honors Joon

douglas
now playing

Douglas OKs liquor request

2-9 Les Mis 2x-cr
now playing

Broadway vet to direct SHS 'Les Mis'

arts-in-home-page-pic
now playing

Haworth, Herman Miller back SHS youths' designs

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Newspaper classifieds are safer alternative

2-9 Mixed Media 3x-cr
now playing

Mixed Media features Leipski works

2-9 WSG Parks 3x-cr
now playing

Designers select for WSG show

salesman
now playing

Knick film series to open with 'Salesman"

virtuecider
now playing

Cider maker cited for environmental steps

Rudy Joon, shown with Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club scholarship program chair John Rotonda, is the first Saugatuck High School senior honored by the chapter with a 2017 Excellence in Education Award. As such she becomes one of three finalists for the SHS Senior Student of the Year award and $2,500 scholarship from the club, which will also present a $1,000 Thelma Coghlin Community Spirit Award at year’s end. The next student application deadline for these honors is Feb. 21. (Photo by Marty Raebel)

Related Posts
douglas

Douglas OKs liquor request

Publisher 0
2-9 Les Mis 2x-cr

Broadway vet to direct SHS ‘Les Mis’

Publisher 0
arts-in-home-page-pic

Haworth, Herman Miller back SHS youths’ designs

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video