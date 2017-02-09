Rotary honors Joon

Rudy Joon, shown with Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club scholarship program chair John Rotonda, is the first Saugatuck High School senior honored by the chapter with a 2017 Excellence in Education Award. As such she becomes one of three finalists for the SHS Senior Student of the Year award and $2,500 scholarship from the club, which will also present a $1,000 Thelma Coghlin Community Spirit Award at year’s end. The next student application deadline for these honors is Feb. 21. (Photo by Marty Raebel)