Rotary honors seniors with scholarships, banner

The Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club has awarded its $5,000 Saugatuck High School Senior of the Year Scholarship to Delaney Dewey-Harney, plus $1,000 scholarships to Olivia Ayers and Katie Kozub. All three are school Interact Club members.

The Club also last week, thanks to an initiative by Tom Throop, created and was allowed by the city to hang a banner under Saugatuck’s iconic pallet sign congratulating the 2020 graduating senior class.

Delaney-Harney was National Honor Society president, Interact Club vice president and spoke at length about her commitments to community service and attending college.

“At the end of the day,” she wrote, “I want nothing more but to be proud of my life and know I’ve given over 100 percent of myself to everything I’ve done.

“I’ve taken my goals and directed my focus towards college because I believe that’s where I’ll be challenged and inspired by the endless opportunities offered,” she continued.

“I’ve always had college in my life plan because I knew it’d provide me with the most experiences that’d influence my life the most. Therefore, if selected, the award would go towards my efforts to pay for college,” Delaney-Harney said.

Ayers, also a NHS member, spoke of mentoring third- and fourth-grade girls in basketball as an especially rewarding service project.

“If I were selected for this scholarship,” she wrote, “I’d use it to help reach my educational goals. I plan on attending Butler University in the hopes of becoming a dentist.

“My small community of Saugatuck has taught me the importance of helping others,” she continued. “Although it seems minimal, I can make people feel better and more confident in their smiles. As a provider of dental care, I believe I can be a large influence in anyone’s life, benefiting many.

“This scholarship would allow me to reach my goals, lessening the cost of a higher education, and motivate me to put others first,” Ayers said.

Kozub cited her Interact experiences serving twice in the Dominican Republic as helping her realize what she would like to do with her life.

“Because of these opportunities,” she said, “I have decided to pursue a career in international studies and political science and hope to be a voice for those in need.

“I am extremely grateful to be considered for the 2020 Rotary Scholarship, and if chosen, I will utilize it to make a positive lasting change in my university and new community,” Kozub said.