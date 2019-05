Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club president Lana Zarlenga (second from left) and past president John Rotonda (second from right) awarded plaques plus $2,000 scholarships last week to (from left) Thelma Coghlin Community Spirit Award winner Jetal Patel, Senior Student of the Year Georgia Richardson-Smaller and Dale Winter Industrial Arts/Technology Student Bryson Davis. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)