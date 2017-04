Jacob VanderRoest, shown with Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club president Jim Sullivan, is the third Saugatuck High School senior honored by the chapter with a 2017 Excellence in Education Award. As such he becomes one of three finalists for the SHS Senior Student of the Year award and $2,500 scholarship from the club, which will also present a 1,000 Thelma Coghlin Community Spirit Award at year’s end. (Photo by Marty Raebel)