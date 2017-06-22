Rotary July 4 parade, fireworks honor rescuers

Saugatuck and Douglas will host their annual Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Tuesday, July 4, honoring local fire, rescue and police departments at the head of the parade.

“We all owe so much to our first responders,” said John Rotonda, incoming President of the Rotary Club of Saugatuck-Douglas, sponsor of the holiday festivities.

“Rotary’s motto is ‘Service Above Self’ and first responders put that on the line every day they serve us, often at great personal risk,” he said.

The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. from the corner of Main and Elizabeth streets next to Saugatuck High School.

“If you are, have been or ever dreamed of being a firefighter, police officer, EMT, nurse or in the military, the parade is your chance to thank these special people for their service,” Rotonda said.

“Everyone planning to be in the parade should assemble at 1 p.m. at the high school,” he continued. “We’ll have volunteers to help the floats and walking groups get in place and step off on time.”

Rotary volunteers will also staff a food tent near the end of the parade route next to Butler Pantry, 439 Butler St., serving traditional brats, hot dogs, chips and bottled water.

The July 4 fireworks display will begin at dusk, roughly 9:45 p.m.

The local Rotary chapter will offset some costs of both the fireworks show and parade. The club will sponsor a fundraising cruise on Lake Michigan Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. “thanks to our great friends Marilyn and Bruce Starring, who provide the use of The Star of Saugatuck for us every June,” said Rotonda.

An appetizer buffet and cash bar are provided for a $30 minimum donation per person. A few tickets remain and can be obtained at Chemical Bank and Saugatuck Brewing Co.