Rotary offers small business relief

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The 501c3 Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club board has created an area Small Business Relief Program to assist small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its aim is to “aid small businesses which are essential to the vitality of our communities and support them during economic events” such as the current crisis. The program will include a fund for grants and low-interest loans, and provide business guidance and support.

“Our mission is to create positive lasting change in our towns, in our world and in ourselves,” said club president Jim Sullivan. “As a 501c3, we had a tax-advantaged way to quickly help local businesses who have fallen through the cracks in federal and state funding and who may be at risk of not getting safely through this crisis.”

Local community members have created the seed donations to start the fund, with an eventual goal of $1 million.

“Based on recent business survey results and conversations with business owners, it’s clear that immediate funding is vital,” said Sullivan.

“But we also wanted to ensure that after the acute part of the crisis is over, we can focus on long-term business sustainability via an economic development program. We are grateful to our members and the community for their support,” he said.

More details on the program will be released on a Saugatuck/Douglas/Fennville business wwners Zoom call Monday, May 1, at 4 p.m. For an invitation to the call, email letstalk@saugatuckdouglasrotary.org.

Partner/organizer #saugatuckdouglastogether will also update work of its safety and sanitation committee team, facilitated by Lauren Flanagan, at that session. The team has split into three subcommittees:

Restaurants, led by Mindy Trafman;

Lodging, led by Birdie Wester Holley; and

Retail stores led by Casey and David Lokker.

Each has been and will continue to reach out to other businesses for input this week. Recommend protocols will be discussed with the larger community. Organizers will also share survey data and information on contactless payments.

The group’s marketing and communications committee will update conversations it has had with local business owners and messaging direction.

Its social distancing committee will update its progress, including using parks more, plus how to use streets and sidewalks, after meeting later this week.

The group will further update findings from PPP payback authorities on issues that may affect businesses that have received money but must remain shuttered by state orders. There is an eight-week limit to use those funds, so what happens if you can’t?