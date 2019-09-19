Round up Roundup safety info, township says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township wants the Allegan County Road Commission to round up more information on its use of Roundup based on concerns about the herbicide’s possible cancer-causing effects.

Resident James Brandess told the township board at its Sept. 4 meeting he had planted a garden near a road guardrail on his property, pulling off weeds around it, then a couple days later found all vegetation surrounding the rail dying.

He wrote the commission July 31 voicing concerns about “an unspecified herbicide” being oversprayed into his garden and a nearby creek, which directly feeds into the Kalamazoo River bayou.

Brandess was more concerned, he went on, about potential health risks caused by the substance to himself, his dog and nearby community. “No notice was posted of the herbicide application,” his letter said.

He learned upon speaking with ACRC traffic and safety consultant John Sharpe that an aqueous Roundup might have been the herbicide used by contractor Right Way Control Services of Zeeland. The World Health Organization has classified glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and similar sprays, as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Although “probably” is disputed by Roundup’s manufacturer, Brandess noted the spray’s application instructions strongly advise that persons not get the product in their eyes, skin or clothing, and advise that animals may experience health problems if they ingest treated vegetation.

Brandess asked the commission for confirmation of the product used to treat weeds along his property, public and/or environmental health risks associated with such treatments and the material safety data sheets for any product used.

He further asked that the ACRC post signs immediately after herbicide treatments pursuant to state law, so he can protect himself and his dog, as neighbors can themselves, and so he does not ingest the substance over-sprayed into his vegetable garden.

Sharpe replied by letter Aug. 13 that the commission “regards the safety of our residents and motoring public as our number one goal. The most effective way to keep guardrail visible is to treat growth with herbicide.

“I inspected the guardrail you are concerned about,” Sharpe added, “and found that our contractor sprayed following our specifications listed in the contract. I did not see any overspray.”

Sharpe enclosed data sheets of sprays used by Right Way and added, “We have decided that areas maintained by homeowners don’t need to be sprayed and will be revising our specifications to eliminate spraying these areas.”

“I take it,” Brandess told the township board Sept. 4, “this means if I keep the guardrails near by home free of weeds, the county won’t spray them. I’ve informed the commission that I will do so.

“What can we do as a township about this?”

Trustee Stacey Aldrich moved and the board supported adding discussion of the matter to the agenda under new business. “My husband has cancer. I have concerns about this stuff also,” Aldrich said then.

“There have been thousands of lawsuits filed against Roundup’s manufacturer,” said resident Donna Leonard. “I have a friend who has cancer.

“This is bad stuff. Spraying it creates a huge liability for the county and township. They need to find something else to kill weeds,” she said.

Noting the ACRC’s next board meeting would be Sept. 18, treasurer Jon Helmrich said he’d like the township’s concerns, perhaps voiced in a letter, added to that night’s agenda.

“Realize,” cautioned supervisor Cindy Osman, “that the county maintains roads for 16 townships. Members must weigh all their interests.”

“I’ve spoken with (ACRC managing director) Craig Atwood,” said township manager Griffin Graham. “They do take our feedback seriously and would consider concerns we voice. But they must answer to others also.”

The board asked staff (likely Graham) to draft a letter to the commission expressing concerns and asking they be placed on the Sept. 18 agenda.

Since the full township board will not meet again in quorum until its next monthly meeting Oct. 2, members asked Aldrich and fellow trustee Brenda Marcy to vet and approve the letter before being sent.