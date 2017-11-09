Rudich resigns from township planning commission

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township Clerk Brad Rudich resigned Nov. 1 as the elected board’s planning commission liaison, announcing also his wife Janna would cease keeping planning commission minutes. Supervisor Jon Phillips was appointed to take his place on that body.

“It was a lot of work and frustration,” Rudich told The Commercial of the PC position. “I’m glad not to have that anxiety any longer.”

The commission last met Oct. 23 for a contentious four-plus-hour session, at which members voted 4-1 to grant final planned unit development and site condominium approvals allowing NorthShore of Saugatuck to build 23 homes around a 95.67-acre boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan pending federal and state approvals.

Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance members have for more than 10 years fought development by, now, two landowners on the private parcel.

Planners also that night tabled a Top Grade proposal on behalf of RJ Prospects LCC to mine sand on 36 acres where the west end of 133rd Avenue meets Old Allegan Road, also following lengthy audience discussion.

The commission’s minute-taking position remains unfilled.

In other changes, the board named zoning board of appeals alternate John Tuckerman to replace recently-resigned ZBA head Mark Putnam, pending Tuckerman’s acceptance.

It will advertise for a new ZBA alternate and to replace Amy Beckman, who has departed the parks commission.