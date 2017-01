The Saugatuck Education Association scholarship fund is $5,400 richer thanks to funds raised at the fifth annual Day Hair of the Dog 5K Run/Walk held New Year’s Day. Shown with DEA president Betsy Webbert (center) are event host Spectators Sports Bar & Grill owners Pat Poquette (left) and Clare Ray. Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Gazelle Sports were also sponsors of the event.