Santa’s Elves make needy families’ Yuletides bright
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
Needy families served by Christian Neighbors of Douglas had their Christmas made $19,000 merrier thanks to a check presented the agency Monday by Santa’s Elves.

For 19 years these volunteer local “Elves” have raised money for local charities, eventually settling on Christian Neighbors, the Holland Rescue Mission and Children’s Advocacy Center of Allegan and Ottawa County.

They raised $17,099 this year via their annual benefit auction at the Holland Elks Lodge the first Friday of December. All auction items were donated by merchants and individuals from the Saugatuck, Douglas, Fennville, Holland and Grand Rapids area.

In addition, Spectators Bar & Grill this year raised $1,901 from “Tips for Santa’s Elves” on each Tuesday in November. Restaurant owners donated all tips collected on those days, then compensated their employees accordingly.

The Elves also organize a pajama drive every year with collection sights set up at Spectators, Overisel Lumber and Saugatuck Brewing Co. Other local businesses contribute to the effort. This year totaled 349 pairs of pajamas donated to Christian Neighbors.

The group gave gifts for 105 needy children via the Advocacy Center. Each was sponsored by individuals, who turned over presents to the center for distribution.

Auction participants also brought in enough non-perishable food items to fill a station wagon. They were donated to the rescue mission.

Request Food donated the auction meal and Cedar Crest Dairy the dessert. The lodge donated use of its banquet hall and kitchen.

Over the last 19 years, Santa’s Elves has sponsored 1,599 children in need and raised $176,958 from the auction and Tips for Santa’s Elves.

 

 

