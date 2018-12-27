Home Around Town Santa’s Elves make Yule Tides bright
Santa’s Elves make Yule Tides bright
Needy families served by Christian Neighbors of Douglas had their Christmas made $22,140.99 brighter thanks to Santa’s Elves.

A ceremonial check was presented Friday at St. Peter’s Church, where Christian Neighbors was continuing to collect and distribute food, clothing and holiday toys to families. Spectators Bar & Grill contributed to the effort.

For 21 years volunteer “Elves” have raised money for local charities. Members hold an annual fundraiser, this year Dec. 7, at the Holland Elks Lodge, which donates its hall. Request Foods contributes meals.

Each Elf (guest/couple) brings a large bag of Christmas gifts for a child assigned to them from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Holland and Northern Allegan County, an agency that helps sexually abused children. This year the Elves sponsored 165 children.

In addition, members bring pajamas — this year 280 pairs — they donate to Christian Neighbors. In addition, an SUV full of canned goods were collected for the Holland Rescue Mission.

A Dutch auction to benefit 90 Neighbors is held at the event as well, with items and gift cards donated by local individuals and businesses. This year its proceeds, plus “Tips For Santa’s Elves” at Spectators Bar & Grill and cash donations from area individuals, totaled $24,736.

