A house fire Saturday night at 6615 129th Avenue (shown above and at left) engaged Saugatuck Township, Fennville, Ganges, Graafschap and Hamilton fire departments and required shuttling water from a Douglas Schultz Park hydrant. Saugatuck Fire District Chief Greg Janik said insurance agents are investigating the cause of the 7:25 p.m. blaze, which caused the kitchen area to collapse and the rest of the dwelling suffered heavy damage. (Photos by Erin Wilkinson)