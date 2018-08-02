Saugatuck author Carey celebrates book with wine

Petter Galleries, 161 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, will host a book release celebration with New York Times bestselling author Jacqueline Carey plus a wine tasting Saturday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Carey’s new novel “Starless” tells the story of Khai, born and raised for one purpose: to protect princess Zariya.

Author and literary critic Annalee Newitz describes the protagonists as “a ninja monk and a geeky princess” and the book as “delightful, smart escapism.”

The event will feature tastings of Von Winning’s Riesling made in Pfalz, Germany.

