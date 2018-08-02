Home Around Town Saugatuck author Carey celebrates book with wine
Saugatuck author Carey celebrates book with wine
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Saugatuck author Carey celebrates book with wine

0
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now viewing

Saugatuck author Carey celebrates book with wine

8-2 Kickball Douglas 6x-crjpg
now playing

Kickball bridge battle goes to Dogs

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Board seeks $4.35 million for new library

Gavel, symbol of judicial decisions and justice
now playing

Judge disqualifies self in LO defamation case

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Feeling helpless in cancer's wake

8-2 SDCA 5x-cr
now playing

Alliance, Center leaders dicuss dunes, lake concerns

8-2 SPO saug football
now playing

Saugatuck football camp prepares players for upcoming season

7-19 National Night Out logo 2x-cr
now playing

National Night Out set Aug. 7

8-2 Dock Talk 5x-res
now playing

Dock Talk

  1. Petter Galleries, 161 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, will host a book release celebration with New York Times bestselling author Jacqueline Carey plus a wine tasting Saturday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Carey’s new novel “Starless” tells the story of Khai, born and raised for one purpose: to protect princess Zariya.

Author and literary critic Annalee Newitz describes the protagonists as “a ninja monk and a geeky princess” and the book as “delightful, smart escapism.”

The event will feature tastings of Von Winning’s Riesling made in Pfalz, Germany.

All are invited to attend.

Related Posts
8-2 Kickball Douglas 6x-crjpg

Kickball bridge battle goes to Dogs

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Board seeks $4.35 million for new library

Publisher 0
Gavel, symbol of judicial decisions and justice

Judge disqualifies self in LO defamation case

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video