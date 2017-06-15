Saugatuck benches memorials policy, for now

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council will take more time to decide on a new policy on public memorials such as benches and tables with inscriptions.

“I wouldn’t mind talking about this more,” said councilwoman Jane Verplank.

City manager Kirk Harrier Monday presented council with a proposed policy that establishes guidelines for the acceptance, placement and maintenance of memorial donations to the city.

“It’s always good to have a practice in place so everyone is treated fairly,” he said.

The policy gives the city manager — not council — final decision on acceptance, placement and installation of memorials.

“That does put the burden on him,” councilman Barry Johnson said referring to Harrier.

The policy also states only memorials that “relate directly to the history of the city or which recognize persons with longstanding ties to the Saugatuck community will be permitted.”

Councilman Jeff Spangler wants to review that section of the four-page policy.

“It’s a deviation from the past,” he said.

A few years ago, council agreed to put a hold on new memorial benches around the city, according to Harrier. Some people thought the inscribed benches made the city look like a cemetery.

The donations help the city financially and provide needed benches and tables along sidewalks and in parks, Harrier said.

Council will look over the proposed policy at its next workshop at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

In other business, the city appointed Jim Muir to the three-member Construction Board of Appeals. Muir, also chairman of the planning commission, will serve a 2-year term.

A hearing on the city’s 2017-2018 budget was set for 7 p.m. June 26 at city hall.