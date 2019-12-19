Saugatuck boys split first two games of the season

BY JASON WESSELDYK

SPORTS EDITOR

GOBLES—Thanks to a 64-

27 win over Zion Christian

on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the

Saugatuck boys’ basketball

team opened its season on a

high note.

The Indians hoped to keep

that momentum going when

they traveled to Gobles for a

SAC Lakeshore match-up on

Friday, Dec. 13.

The Tigers had other ideas.

Overcoming an 11-point

deficit in the second quarter,

Gobles used a strong second

half to pull away and hand

Saugatuck the 67-50 loss.

The Indians trailed by three

going into the fourth quarter

before being outscored by 14

points during the final eight

minutes of play.

“We played a tough three

quarters tonight, but unfortunately

ran out of steam in the

fourth quarter,” Saugatuck

coach Brian Ward said.

The Indians led 28-17 at

one point in the second quarter

before settling for a twopoint

edge at halftime. A

five-point advantage for Gobles

in the third quarter accounted

for Saugatuck’s

three-point deficit entering

the final frame.

“The third quarter was back

and forth and even though we

were down three going to the

fourth quarter, we were still

very much in the game,”

Ward said. “But it was all

Gobles from that point on, as

they were able to extend their

lead late.

The junior tandem of Tom

Beckman and Sam Larsen

each went for 12 points to

lead the Indians in the losing

cause.

In the game against Zion

Christian, a big second quarter

propelled Saugatuck to

victory.

Holding a 16-12 lead after

one quarter, the Indians

scored the first 21 points of

the second period to increase

their advantage to 37-12.

Saugatuck never looked back.

“We were able to wear

down Zion a little bit, getting

out in transition and scoring

some easy buckets,” Ward

said of the 21-0 run.

After a free throw from

Zion Christian ended

Saugatuck’s run of consecutive

points, the Indians proceeded

to score the final

seven points of the quarter—

including a half-court buzzerbeater

from Alex

Hoezee—for a 28-1 edge in

the frame.

Beckman led the charge for

Saugatuck with a doubledouble

of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Hoezee added 16

points, while Larsen went for

14 points and eight rebounds.

“I’m really proud of how

hard everyone played

tonight,” Ward said. “And we

played great team ball, with

16 assists on the night. Nothing

is more fun as a coach as

when guys are playing hard

and playing for each other.”