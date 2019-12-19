Saugatuck boys split first two games of the season
BY JASON WESSELDYK
SPORTS EDITOR
GOBLES—Thanks to a 64-
27 win over Zion Christian
on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the
Saugatuck boys’ basketball
team opened its season on a
high note.
The Indians hoped to keep
that momentum going when
they traveled to Gobles for a
SAC Lakeshore match-up on
Friday, Dec. 13.
The Tigers had other ideas.
Overcoming an 11-point
deficit in the second quarter,
Gobles used a strong second
half to pull away and hand
Saugatuck the 67-50 loss.
The Indians trailed by three
going into the fourth quarter
before being outscored by 14
points during the final eight
minutes of play.
“We played a tough three
quarters tonight, but unfortunately
ran out of steam in the
fourth quarter,” Saugatuck
coach Brian Ward said.
The Indians led 28-17 at
one point in the second quarter
before settling for a twopoint
edge at halftime. A
five-point advantage for Gobles
in the third quarter accounted
for Saugatuck’s
three-point deficit entering
the final frame.
“The third quarter was back
and forth and even though we
were down three going to the
fourth quarter, we were still
very much in the game,”
Ward said. “But it was all
Gobles from that point on, as
they were able to extend their
lead late.
The junior tandem of Tom
Beckman and Sam Larsen
each went for 12 points to
lead the Indians in the losing
cause.
In the game against Zion
Christian, a big second quarter
propelled Saugatuck to
victory.
Holding a 16-12 lead after
one quarter, the Indians
scored the first 21 points of
the second period to increase
their advantage to 37-12.
Saugatuck never looked back.
“We were able to wear
down Zion a little bit, getting
out in transition and scoring
some easy buckets,” Ward
said of the 21-0 run.
After a free throw from
Zion Christian ended
Saugatuck’s run of consecutive
points, the Indians proceeded
to score the final
seven points of the quarter—
including a half-court buzzerbeater
from Alex
Hoezee—for a 28-1 edge in
the frame.
Beckman led the charge for
Saugatuck with a doubledouble
of 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Hoezee added 16
points, while Larsen went for
14 points and eight rebounds.
“I’m really proud of how
hard everyone played
tonight,” Ward said. “And we
played great team ball, with
16 assists on the night. Nothing
is more fun as a coach as
when guys are playing hard
and playing for each other.”