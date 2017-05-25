Saugatuck brands top World Beer Expo

Saugatuck Brewing Co.’s Bonfire Brown won this year’s Gold Medal in the American Brown Ale category and was named Best in Show among a record 624 entries in the annual World Expo of Beer competition in Frankenmuth April 29.

Bonfire Brown also received Best in Show at the 2013 competition.

In addition, SBC’s Third Bear was awarded the Gold Medal in the British Bitter category, having won Best of Show honors in 2012 under its previous name, ESB/Amber.

The competition is traditionally hosted in advance of the World Expo of Beer Festival, held May 19-20 this year.

Saugatuck Brewing Co., founded in 2005, is a full-production microbrewery with a traditional family-style pub featuring a full menu, outdoor seating and live entertainment housed year-round at 2948 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas. Fifteen unique beer styles, all produced in house, plus wine and hard cider are available daily in the Pub.

SBC distributes 18 signature styles in bottles and kegs, plus many others available on tap only throughout Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Florida, New Jersey and Nebraska, plus several foreign markets.

The brewery also features the only active brew-on-premise program in Michigan, utilizing five copper kettles and a wide array of ingredients and recipes allowing individuals and groups to brew, bottle and label their own unique creation.

For more information, visit saugatuckbrewing.com