Saugatuck break-ins: You can help, police say

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Overnight break-ins at two downtown Saugatuck businesses late last week have police asking others to take precautions and watch for suspicious activities.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Janel Hagerty reported Uncommon Roasters, 127 Hoffman St., was broken into Thursday-Friday between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. and Saugatuck Boat Cruises, 716 Water St., the next night between 8:30 p.m. and 8:50 a.m.

At the coffee shop, suspects gained entry through a locked back window, breaking the lock, said Hagerty. They went for cash from the safe and the registers, not only dismantling the camera system but taking the entire recording device.

The suspects seemed to have knowledge of the whereabouts of things inside the business and when to be there, the deputy noted. They left the store as they found it, careful not to make next-day openers suspicious a crime had occurred, thus possibly destroying evidence.

“The leads we had brought us to a dead end, however,” said Hagerty, “as we did tech the scene, hoping to find DNA left behind.”

At the Star of Saugatuck office, suspects gained entry by cutting a screen and breaking the lock to a side window on the water side of the building and crawling inside. They then accessed the boat, hit the cash registers, and took liquor from the shelves.

Again, noted Hagerty, the suspects seemed to have knowledge of the business’ operations, having unplugged the registers, phone line and Internet connection, plus dismantling the camera system.

The building and boat were again left in fairly good order, so it was not apparent when Marilyn Starring arrived to open.

“Right now,” said Hagerty, “we don’t know if this was an ex-employee who worked at both stores or if there are people out there casing the town, so please be aware.”

In both cases, she went on the suspect(s) stole cash left in the registers and broke in after close. She urged business owners to:

Leave their register drawers open at night and take any cash out of the building, putting it someplace secure.

Make sure their buildings are secure and well-lit if possible. Outdoor motion-sensored lights and cameras could be good deterrents.

Inform employees, friends and neighbors to share any suspicious activity they may see. If it seems odd, it probably is. Report it.

“The more eyes and ears we have on the streets,” said Hagerty, “the better chance we have at catching these perpetrators and bringing them to justice, as well as deterring these crimes in the future.”

This includes use of cell phone cameras, descriptions of clothing, taking license plate numbers of suspicious vehicles and what direction they were last seen going.

Police are also looking for camera footage from business that have streetscape video during hours the crimes occurred.